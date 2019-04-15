Bank Audi : Board Election

Bank Audi

April 15, 2019

ANNOUNCEMENT

Board Election

The Ordinary General Assembly of Shareholders of Bank Audi S.A.L. convened on April 12, 2019 and resolved, in consideration of the fact that the mandate of the Board of Directors has reached its term, to re-elect the current Directors for a new three years mandate (that will end upon holding the Annual General Assembly that will examine the accounts of the year 2021).

The newly elected Board convened following the General Assembly and resolved, amongst other things, to re-elect (i) Mr. Samir N. Hanna as Chairman of the Board - General Manager, and (ii) Dr. Marwan M. Ghandour and Dr. Freddie C. Baz as Vice-Chairmen;

Pursuant to the above, the Board of Directors is composed as follows:

Mr. Samir N. Hanna (Chairman and Group CEO);

Dr. Marwan M. Ghandour (vice-chairman);

Dr. Freddie C. Baz (vice-chairman);

Sheikha Mariam N. Al Sabbah;

Mr. Marc J. Audi;

Dr. Imad I. Itani;

Mr. Abdullah I. Al Hobayb;

Dr. Khalil M. Bitar;

Mrs. Sherine R. Audi;

Mr. Carlos A. Obeid;

Mr. Aristidis I. Vourakis.

