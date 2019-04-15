Log in
BANK AUDI

BANK AUDI

(AUDI)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote BOURSE DE BEYROUTH - 04/11
4.67 USD   -4.50%
04:48aBANK AUDI : Board Election
PU
04/15BANK AUDI SAL : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/27BANK AUDI SAL : Final Results of Bank Audi sae (Egypt).
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Bank Audi : Board Election

04/15/2019 | 04:48am EDT

Bank Audi

April 15, 2019

ANNOUNCEMENT

Board Election

The Ordinary General Assembly of Shareholders of Bank Audi S.A.L. convened on April 12, 2019 and resolved, in consideration of the fact that the mandate of the Board of Directors has reached its term, to re-elect the current Directors for a new three years mandate (that will end upon holding the Annual General Assembly that will examine the accounts of the year 2021).

The newly elected Board convened following the General Assembly and resolved, amongst other things, to re-elect (i) Mr. Samir N. Hanna as Chairman of the Board - General Manager, and (ii) Dr. Marwan M. Ghandour and Dr. Freddie C. Baz as Vice-Chairmen;

Pursuant to the above, the Board of Directors is composed as follows:

Mr. Samir N. Hanna (Chairman and Group CEO);

Dr. Marwan M. Ghandour (vice-chairman);

Dr. Freddie C. Baz (vice-chairman);

Sheikha Mariam N. Al Sabbah;

Mr. Marc J. Audi;

Dr. Imad I. Itani;

Mr. Abdullah I. Al Hobayb;

Dr. Khalil M. Bitar;

Mrs. Sherine R. Audi;

Mr. Carlos A. Obeid;

Mr. Aristidis I. Vourakis.

____________________________

Disclaimer

Bank Audi SAL published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 08:47:01 UTC
