BANK AUDI

BANK AUDI

(AUDI)
End-of-day quote BOURSE DE BEYROUTH - 10/15
3.5 USD   -5.41%
12:40pBANK AUDI : Directorate Change
11/07BANK AUDI : 3rd Quarter Results of Odea Bank A.S. (Turkey)
10/31BANK AUDI : Postponement of publication of Q3 results.
Bank Audi : Directorate Change

11/09/2019 | 12:40pm EST

Press Release

Bank Audi Announcement

Beirut, November 9, 2019

Bank Audi announced that Mr. Aristidis Vourakis, a Greek national, has submitted his resignation as Member of the Board and Deputy Group CEO, a position he has held since April 2017. Mr. Vourakis has decided to resign for personal reasons.

Mr. Samir Hanna, Chairman and Group CEO, acknowledged the resignation of Mr. Vourakis and thanked him for his valuable contributions throughout his tenure at the Bank, wishing him every success in his new endeavors.

Mr. Vourakis declared: "In the context of the current crisis in Lebanon and the constrained appetite for investments, I preferred to pursue other opportunities outside the country. I would like to wish everyone in Lebanon a prompt return to normal conditions and economic growth. I would also like to thank all my Bank Audi colleagues for their cooperation, and firmly believe that they are well prepared to drive Bank Audi stronger."

Disclaimer

Bank Audi SAL published this content on 09 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2019 17:39:07 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 390 M
EBIT 2019 766 M
Net income 2019 412 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 12,9%
P/E ratio 2019 3,37x
P/E ratio 2020 3,15x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,00x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,97x
Capitalization 1 395 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,40  $
Last Close Price 3,50  $
Spread / Highest target 54,3%
Spread / Average Target 54,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 54,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Samir N. Hanna Chairman, Group Chief Executive Officer & GM
Hassan A. Saleh Chief Operating Officer & Assistant GM
Tamer M. Ghazaleh Group Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Marwan S. Barakat Group Chief Economist & Head-Research
Marwan M. Ghandour Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK AUDI-28.57%1 395
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-3.22%180 909
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%55 276
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD28.27%54 186
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%53 441
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED7.32%51 007
