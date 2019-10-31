Log in
BANK AUDI

BANK AUDI

(AUDI)
Bank Audi : Material Developments in Lebanon Third Quarter Results

10/31/2019 | 11:32am EDT
Since 17 October 2019, there have been large scale protests in Lebanon, which has been facing significant adverse developments in its monetary and fiscal positions. On 29 October 2019, the President of the Council of Ministers, Mr. Saad Hariri, tendered his resignation to the President of the Republic, which resulted in the resignation of the entire Government.

Banks in Lebanon, including Bank Audi s.a.l., have been closed since 18 October 2019 and are set to reopen on 1 November 2019.

In accordance with applicable Lebanese regulations, Lebanese banks with listed securities on the Beirut Stock Exchange, as is the case for Bank Audi s.a.l., are required to publish their results as at, and for the nine months ended, 30 September 2019 by 31 October 2019. In light of the above circumstances, the bank expects the aforementioned local regulatory requirement to be temporarily waived and will thus be postponing the publication of its third quarter financial results beyond the aforementioned date.

Disclaimer

Bank Audi SAL published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 15:31:02 UTC
