Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BOURSE DE BEYROUTH  >  Bank Audi    AUDI   LB0000010415

BANK AUDI

(AUDI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lebanon's Bank Audi collects $210 million for capital increase

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 11:23am EST
The logo of Bank Audi is seen at the main entrance of the Bank's head office in Beirut

Lebanon's Bank Audi has collected $210 million in a cash contribution in the first phase of a sector-wide equity increase required by the central bank, a Bank Audi official told Reuters on Thursday.

Aiming to strengthen banks' ability to withstand a financial crisis that has hit Lebanon, the central bank instructed banks in November to raise their Common Equity Tier 1 capital, a key measure of financial strength, by 10% through cash injections by the end of the year and a further 10% by June 30 this year.

Bank Audi had previously said it aimed to raise $311 million in the first part of the increase.

The contribution and its conversion into common shares remains subject to the approval of the central bank.

"It is a renewal of the valuable commitment of shareholders to stand by the bank in the prevailing circumstances that the country is going through," the official said.

Lebanon's biggest bank by total assets, Bank Audi is in talks with First Abu Dhabi Bank to sell its Egyptian unity in a move aimed at boosting its liquidity and financial resilience.

(Writing by Tom Perry and Ellen Francis; editing by David Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG -1.19% 830 Delayed Quote.5.00%
BANK AUDI -6.19% 1.82 End-of-day quote.-20.87%
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC. -0.64% 58.935 Delayed Quote.16.67%
CARDLYTICS, INC. -2.85% 99.63 Delayed Quote.63.84%
FIRST ABU DHABI BANK P.J.S.C. -1.22% 14.62 End-of-day quote.-2.51%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BANK AUDI
11:23aLebanon's Bank Audi collects $210 million for capital increase
RE
01/14EXCLUSIVE : Lebanon's Bank Audi open to sale of Egyptian unit with right offer -..
RE
2019BANK AUDI : Directorate Change
PU
2019BANK AUDI : 3rd Quarter Results of Odea Bank A.S. (Turkey)
PU
2019BANK AUDI : Postponement of publication of Q3 results.
PU
2019BANK AUDI : Material Developments in Lebanon Third Quarter Results
PU
2019Globe-trotting Lebanese lenders face toughest test at home
RE
2019BANK AUDI SAL : 2nd Quarter Results of Odea Bank A.S. (Turkey)
PU
2019BANK AUDI SAL : Consolidated Activity Highlights as at End-June 2019 spacer
AQ
2019BANK AUDI HAS YET TO APPLY FOR CBE A : Helal
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 388 M
EBIT 2019 767 M
Net income 2019 358 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 3,03x
P/E ratio 2020 7,91x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,52x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,61x
Capitalization 725 M
Chart BANK AUDI
Duration : Period :
Bank Audi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,10  $
Last Close Price 1,82  $
Spread / Highest target -94,5%
Spread / Average Target -94,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -94,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Samir N. Hanna Chairman, Group Chief Executive Officer & GM
Hassan A. Saleh Chief Operating Officer & Assistant GM
Tamer M. Ghazaleh Group Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Marwan S. Barakat Group Chief Economist & Head-Research
Marwan M. Ghandour Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK AUDI-20.87%725
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-6.98%171 413
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%65 632
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%60 199
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED8.20%50 668
QNB-4.65%49 470
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group