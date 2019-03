Notification of transactions on financial instruments made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

current report no. 5/2019

date: 22 March 2019

The Management Board ofBank BGŻ BNP Paribas S.A. encloses notifications of transactions on derivatives within the meaning of trading in financial instruments regulations (phantom shares)made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.

The attached notifications apply to the following persons:

1.GAJEK Iwona

2.GERULA Marek

3.JEZIERSKI Ryszard

4.ROT Jarosław

5.SAPAŁA Bernard

Legal basis

Article 19 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") - information about transactions conductedby persons discharging managerial responsibilities.