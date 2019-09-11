Log in
Bank BTPN Tbk PT : Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting approves new structure for Board of Directors and Board of Commissioners

09/11/2019 | 01:32am EDT

Jakarta, September 11, 2019 - The Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting (RUPSLB) of PT Bank BTPN Tbk ('Bank BTPN') has approved the new structure of members of the bank's Board of Directors and Board of Commissioners. The shareholders agreed to instate Hanna Tantani as the company's Director of Finance.

'With over 29 years of experience in financial sector, we believe that she can take a positive role in leading and managing the company's financial strategy. She is the right person in aligning the strategy with our vision to become a leading bank in Indonesia that can contribute a major change in the lives of millions people, especially with digital technology support,' said BTPN CEO Ongki Wanadjati Dana.

Hanna Tantani has joined Bank BTPN since November 2018. She was officially named as Chief Financial Officer since the merger of PT Bank Tabungaan Pensiunan Nasional Tbk (BTPN) with PT Bank Sumitomo Mitsui Indonesia on February 1, 2019.

Prior to joining Bank BTPN, Hanna Tantani worked as PT Bank HSBC Indonesia Financial Director from May 2014 - October 2018. She finished her bachelor degree at the School of Economics at the Airlangga University in Surabaya in 1990 and finished her master in business administration at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia, in 1993.

Apart from approving the new structure of board of directors, the Bank BTPN RUPSLB also agreed to name Irwan Mahjudin Habsjah as Bank BTPN independent commissioner, replacing the late Tony Prasetiantono who passed away in January 2019.

Irwan Mahjudin Habsjah graduated his bachelor degree in economy at Erasmus University, the Netherlands, in 1974, and his master degree in monetary and international economy from the University of Amsterdam in 1978. Since 1981, he has worked in several prestigious banks and companies in Indonesia, including Citibank, American Express and PT ING Indonesia Bank.

Disclaimer

BTPN - PT Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional Tbk published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 05:31:02 UTC
