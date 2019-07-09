Most Southeast Asian stocks trade in tight range ahead of Fed chief's testimony

Buying in the region was subdued after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data in June lowered market expectations of a deep rate cut by the Fed.

"Investors will likely opt to keep to the sidelines ahead of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony to the Congress as hopes for deep rate cuts are being scaled back," ING Group said in a note to clients.

Malaysian stocks <.KLSE> moved marginally up, but trading was at a fraction of the 30-day average volume as the market awaited the Malaysian central bank's policy review later in the day.

The regulator is widely expected to stay pat on its overnight policy rate of 3%, according to economists surveyed in a Reuters poll last week.

Indonesian stocks <.JKSE> edged up 0.3% with financials serving as the biggest boost. Bank Central Asia rose about 0.9% and was the biggest contributor to gains.

An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks <.JKLQ45> rose 0.2%.

Philippine stocks <.PSI> were 0.5% lower, weighed down by consumer stocks. Index heavyweights SM Investments Corp and Ayala Land were down more than 1% each.

Singapore stocks <.STI> slipped as extended losses in financial stocks outweighed slight gains in industrials.

DBS Group, the largest stock on the index, fell 0.6% after losing for the last five sessions, while Jardine Matheson Holdings rose 0.3%.

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha, additional reporting by Ambar Warrick; editing by Uttaresh.V)

By Soumyajit Saha