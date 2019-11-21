Bank First : Compensation and Retirement Committee Charter

Compensation and Retirement Committee Charter

Adopted October 16, 2018

(reviewed by Compensation and Retirement Committee October 15, 2019)

(approved by Board November 19, 2019)

Purpose and Scope

The Compensation and Retirement Committee (the "Committee") is created by the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Bank First Corporation and Bank First (collectively the "Company") to discharge the responsibilities relating to compensation of the directors of the Company, the Company's Chief Executive Officer (the "CEO"), other executive officers (collectively, including the CEO, the "Executive Officers"), and members of Senior Management. The Committee shall have the authority and membership and shall operate according to the procedures provided in this Charter.

Membership

The Committee shall consist of at least three members of the Board. Each member of the Committee shall satisfy the director and compensation committee independence requirements of the Nasdaq Stock Market. Each member of the Committee must qualify as a "non-employee director" for the purposes of Rule 16b-3 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and as "outside directors" for the purposes of Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code, as amended. The Board shall recommend nominees for appointment to the Committee annually and as vacancies or newly created positions occur. Committee members shall be appointed by the Board and may be removed by the Board at any time. The Board shall designate the Chairman of the Committee.

Responsibilities

In addition to any other responsibilities which may be assigned from time to time by the Board, the Committee is responsible for the following matters.

Executive Compensation