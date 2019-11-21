Bank First : Governance and Nominating Committee Charter

Governance and Nominating Committee Charter

Adopted October 16, 2018

(reviewed by Governance and Nominating Committee October 29, 2019)

(approved by Board November 19, 2019)

Purpose

The Governance and Nominating Committee (the "Committee") is created by the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Bank First Corporation and Bank First (collectively, the "Company") to:

review and evaluate the size, composition, function and duties of the Board consistent with its needs;

recommend criteria for the selection of candidates to the Board and its committees, and identify individuals qualified to become Board members consistent with such criteria;

recommend to the Board director nominees for election at the next annual or special meeting of shareholders at which directors are to be elected or to fill any vacancies or newly created directorships that may occur between such meetings;

oversee the evaluation of the Board;

develop and recommend to the Board the Code of Business Conduct and Ethics for the Company, and oversee compliance with the Code; and

develop and maintain other corporate governance policies and charters of the Company as the Committee deems appropriate.

Membership

The Committee shall consist of at least three members of the Board, each of whom shall be independent in accordance with Nasdaq Stock Market rules. The Board shall recommend nominees for appointment to the Committee annually and as vacancies or newly created positions occur. Committee members shall be appointed by the Board and may be removed by the Board at any time. The Board shall designate the Chairman of the Committee.

Responsibilities

In addition to any other responsibilities which may be assigned from time to time by the Board, the Committee is responsible (subject to any applicable shareholders agreement) for the following matters.