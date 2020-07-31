Bank First : Wendy Conto joins the Bank First team

WENDY CONTO

Wendy Conto joins the Bank First team

MANITOWOC, Wis, July 31, 2020 -- Mike Molepske, Chief Executive Officer of Bank First (NASDAQ: BFC), is pleased to announce the addition of Wendy Conto to its team.

Wendy Conto recently joined the bank as Vice President of Retail Banking. In her new role, Conto will be responsible for developing new and enhancing existing retail banking relationships in the bank's Sheboygan market. Wendy joins Bank First with a strong history of banking and experience in retail lending. She takes pride in helping individuals and families reach their dreams of homeownership.

"We are excited to have Wendy join our team," stated Joshua Neeb, Sheboygan Market President at Bank First. "With her commitment to the

Sheboygan community and her knowledge and depth of experience in retail lending, Wendy will greatly complement our talented team of bankers."

Conto graduated with a finance degree from Lakeshore Technical College in Cleveland, Wisconsin. A lifelong member of Sheboygan County, Wendy is a member of the Sheboygan County Realtors, Sheboygan County Homebuilders and Sheboygan Elks. Wendy enjoys taking yoga classes, traveling and boating up north, and driving her jet ski. She resides in Plymouth with her significant other, Jeff, and has three grown children and one wonderful granddaughter.

