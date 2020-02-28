Bank First : announces grand opening of new office in Iola

N E W S R E L E A S E

Bank First set to open new office in Iola March 9, 2020

MANITOWOC, Wis, February 25, 2020 - Bank First (NASDAQ: BFC), is pleased to announce the completion of its new office located at 295 E. State Street in Iola. Construction of the new facility began in June 2019, and the official opening date is Monday, March 9, 2020.

Bank First established itself in the Iola community when it acquired the former First National Bank of Waupaca in October 2017. "We are grateful for the support we have received from the community and look forward to continuing to develop meaningful relationships with local families and businesses," stated Jim Lotter, Senior Vice President- Western Region. "The construction of a new branch is our way of reinvesting in the community and holding true to our promise of providing a superior customer experience in Iola."

The new 3,400 square foot office emulates the contemporary design and efficient use of space similar to other recently-constructed Bank First offices in Oshkosh, Appleton, Sheboygan, Two Rivers, and Plymouth. "Our entire team is looking forward to moving to our new location," stated Mary Ann Rode, Retail Banker in Iola. "The new office will allow our team to continue providing exceptional customer service in a more efficient, customer friendly environment."

Bank First plans to celebrate the opening of its new office by hosting a week-long community appreciation event. They encourage members of the community to stop by its new office the week of March 9 - 13 to receive a free gift, enjoy a sweet treat, and enter for a chance to win great prizes. They are also giving away a free Yeti mug to the first 25 people who enter the lobby on Monday, March 9.