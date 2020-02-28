Bank First : announces grand opening of new office in Iola

Log in
02/28/2020 | 10:07am EST

N E W S R E L E A S E

P.O. Box 10

Manitowoc, WI 54221-0010

For further information, contact:

Deb Weyker, VP of Marketing

Phone: (920) 652-3274 | dweyker@bankfirstwi.bank

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Bank First set to open new office in Iola March 9, 2020

MANITOWOC, Wis, February 25, 2020 - Bank First (NASDAQ: BFC), is pleased to announce the completion of its new office located at 295 E. State Street in Iola. Construction of the new facility began in June 2019, and the official opening date is Monday, March 9, 2020.

Bank First established itself in the Iola community when it acquired the former First National Bank of Waupaca in October 2017. "We are grateful for the support we have received from the community and look forward to continuing to develop meaningful relationships with local families and businesses," stated Jim Lotter, Senior Vice President- Western Region. "The construction of a new branch is our way of reinvesting in the community and holding true to our promise of providing a superior customer experience in Iola."

The new 3,400 square foot office emulates the contemporary design and efficient use of space similar to other recently-constructed Bank First offices in Oshkosh, Appleton, Sheboygan, Two Rivers, and Plymouth. "Our entire team is looking forward to moving to our new location," stated Mary Ann Rode, Retail Banker in Iola. "The new office will allow our team to continue providing exceptional customer service in a more efficient, customer friendly environment."

Bank First plans to celebrate the opening of its new office by hosting a week-long community appreciation event. They encourage members of the community to stop by its new office the week of March 9 - 13 to receive a free gift, enjoy a sweet treat, and enter for a chance to win great prizes. They are also giving away a free Yeti mug to the first 25 people who enter the lobby on Monday, March 9.

Rendering of Bank First's new office located at 295 E. State Street in Iola. Construction of the new

facility began in June 2019, and the official opening date is set for Monday, March 9, 2020.

---

Bank First Corporation provides financial services through its subsidiary, Bank First, which was incorporated in 1894. The Bank is an independent community bank with 23 banking locations in Wisconsin. The Bank has grown through both acquisitions and de novo branch expansion. The Bank offers loan, deposit and treasury management products at each of its banking offices. Insurance services are available through our bond with Ansay & Associates, LLC. Trust, investment advisory and other financial services are offered through the Bank's partnership with Legacy Private Trust, an alliance with Morgan Stanley and an affiliation with McKenzie Financial Services, LLC. The Bank is a co-owner of a data processing subsidiary, UFS, LLC, which provides data and technology services to banks in the Midwest. The Company employs approximately 284 full-time equivalent staff and has assets of approximately $2.2 billion. Further information about Bank First Corporation is available by clicking on the Investor Relations tab at www.BankFirstWI.bank.

# # #

Disclaimer

Bank First Corporation published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 15:06:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 94,3 M
EBIT 2020 47,5 M
Net income 2020 32,9 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,30%
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,61x
Capi. / Sales2021 4,54x
Capitalization 435 M
Chart BANK FIRST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bank First Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 69,50  $
Last Close Price 61,38  $
Spread / Highest target 14,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael B. Molepske President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael G. Ansay Chairman
Kevin M. LeMahieu Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Donald R. Brisch Independent Director
Katherine M. Reynolds Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK FIRST CORPORATION22.85%435
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.62%170 239
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-0.20%65 483
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-1.23%54 779
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-2.65%47 800
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED3.65%47 637
