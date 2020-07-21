Log in
Bank First : extensive remodel of their downtown office in historic Cedarburg is complete; lobby set to reopen on Monday, July 27, 2020

07/21/2020 | 11:26am EDT

N E W S R E L E A S E

P.O. Box 10 Manitowoc, WI 54221-0010

For further information, contact: Rachel Oakes, Marketing Communications Manager Phone: (608) 372-2265roakes@bankfirstwi.bank

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Bank First's extensive remodel of their downtown office in historic Cedarburg is complete; lobby set to reopen on Monday, July 27, 2020

MANITOWOC, Wis, July 21, 2020 - Bank First (NASDAQ: BFC), is pleased to announce the completion of the remodel at its office in the historic district of Cedarburg. A remodel of the facility, located at W61 N529 Washington Avenue, began in October of 2019 and the official reopening date is set for Monday, July 27, 2020.

Bank First established itself in the Cedarburg community with the acquisition of Partnership Bank in July 2019. "We are extremely pleased with the outcome of the Cedarburg project," stated Mike Molepske, Chief Executive Officer of Bank First. "Cedarburg is a beautiful community, rich in history. We were very intentional with our plans for the office and sought to preserve the historic and artistic aspect of the downtown district while emulating the style of other recently renovated and constructed Bank First offices."

Bank First is committed to the communities it serves, not only providing beneficial financial solutions, but also developing meaningful relationships with its customers and community members. "We are grateful to our customers for giving us the opportunity to serve them in Cedarburg and the surrounding area. We value the relationships we have built and look forward to better serving our customers as we continue to grow," stated Vince Cameranesi, Senior Vice President - Business Banking.

As with recently updated Bank First offices, the Cedarburg office will also feature creative works from local artists. Members of the community are welcome to stop by during the week of July 27, 2020 to view the works and celebrate the grand reopening with special offerings. Bank First will also host a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.

Additional retail office space within the building is currently available for lease. There are four spaces available ranging from 1,107 to 1,963 square feet. Businesses seeking a convenient location in beautiful and historic Cedarburg should contact Joe Kleiman of Mid- America Real Estate - Wisconsin, LLC (JKleiman@MidAmericaGrp.com or 414-390- 1408).

To learn more about Bank First, visit them online at www.BankFirstWI.bank.

Photo of Bank First's newly renovated office located at W61 N529 Washington Avenue in

Cedarburg. Construction of the facility began in October of 2019 and the official reopening date is

set for July 27, 2020.

---

Bank First Corporation provides financial services through its subsidiary, Bank First, which was incorporated in 1894. The Bank is an independent community bank with 24 banking locations in Wisconsin. The Bank has grown through both acquisitions and de novo branch expansion. The Bank offers loan, deposit and treasury management products at each of its banking offices. Insurance services are available through our bond with Ansay & Associates, LLC. Trust, investment advisory and other financial services are offered through the Bank's partnership with Legacy Private Trust, an alliance with Morgan Stanley and an affiliation with McKenzie Financial Services, LLC. The Bank is a co-owner of a data processing subsidiary, UFS, LLC, which provides data and technology services to banks in the Midwest. The Company employs approximately 307 full-time equivalent staff and has assets of approximately $2.6 billion. Further information about Bank First Corporation is available by clicking on the Investor Relations tab at www.BankFirstWI.bank.

# # #

Disclaimer

Bank First Corporation published this content on 21 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2020 15:25:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 98,1 M - -
Net income 2020 28,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
Yield 2020 1,29%
Capitalization 444 M 444 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,52x
Nbr of Employees 284
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart BANK FIRST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bank First Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 62,00 $
Last Close Price 62,00 $
Spread / Highest target 3,23%
Spread / Average Target 0,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael B. Molepske President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael G. Ansay Chairman
Kevin M. LeMahieu Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Donald R. Brisch Independent Director
Katherine M. Reynolds Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK FIRST CORPORATION22.85%444
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.62%163 323
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-16.42%57 711
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-7.26%50 898
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-6.71%48 423
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-11.85%45 922
