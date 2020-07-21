Bank First : extensive remodel of their downtown office in historic Cedarburg is complete; lobby set to reopen on Monday, July 27, 2020

N E W S R E L E A S E

P.O. Box 10 Manitowoc, WI 54221-0010

For further information, contact: Rachel Oakes, Marketing Communications Manager Phone: (608) 372-2265roakes@bankfirstwi.bank

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Bank First's extensive remodel of their downtown office in historic Cedarburg is complete; lobby set to reopen on Monday, July 27, 2020

MANITOWOC, Wis, July 21, 2020 - Bank First (NASDAQ: BFC), is pleased to announce the completion of the remodel at its office in the historic district of Cedarburg. A remodel of the facility, located at W61 N529 Washington Avenue, began in October of 2019 and the official reopening date is set for Monday, July 27, 2020.

Bank First established itself in the Cedarburg community with the acquisition of Partnership Bank in July 2019. "We are extremely pleased with the outcome of the Cedarburg project," stated Mike Molepske, Chief Executive Officer of Bank First. "Cedarburg is a beautiful community, rich in history. We were very intentional with our plans for the office and sought to preserve the historic and artistic aspect of the downtown district while emulating the style of other recently renovated and constructed Bank First offices."

Bank First is committed to the communities it serves, not only providing beneficial financial solutions, but also developing meaningful relationships with its customers and community members. "We are grateful to our customers for giving us the opportunity to serve them in Cedarburg and the surrounding area. We value the relationships we have built and look forward to better serving our customers as we continue to grow," stated Vince Cameranesi, Senior Vice President - Business Banking.

As with recently updated Bank First offices, the Cedarburg office will also feature creative works from local artists. Members of the community are welcome to stop by during the week of July 27, 2020 to view the works and celebrate the grand reopening with special offerings. Bank First will also host a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.