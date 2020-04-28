N E W S R E L E A S E

Bank First receives approval from Tomah Bancshares shareholders to merge with Timberwood Bank

MANITOWOC, Wis, April 24, 2020 -- Bank First Corporation (NASDAQ: BFC) ("Bank First"), the holding company for Bank First, N.A., announced today that it has received approval from the shareholders of Tomah Bancshares, Inc. ("Timberwood"), parent company of Timberwood Bank, to complete its merger of the two organizations. 99.8% of the total number of shares voted were cast in favor of the transaction.

"Tomah Bancshares' approval brings us another step closer to combining two solid community banks in Tomah," stated Mike Molepske, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bank First. "Since the announcement in November 2019 and unique circumstances presented due to COVID-19, our conversion teams have actively pursued a seamless transition for our valued customers. The diligence and care shown by Timberwood Bank and Bank First employees during these unprecedented times emphasizes our shared strength of commitment to our customers, communities, shareholders, and fellow employees. I look forward to an extraordinary future as our two organizations come together as one and continue the tradition of community banking in Tomah and the surrounding areas."

The merger is scheduled for Friday, May 15, 2020. The systems conversion will occur over the weekend, and the Timberwood Bank location will open as a Bank First branch on Monday, May 18, 2020. The Bank First branch located in downtown Tomah at 1021 Superior Avenue will remain open until the end of this year while the bank completes renovations to its new office at 110 West Veterans Avenue.

