Bank First : update on Waupaca location remodel

Bank First's Waupaca office remodel is underway
MANITOWOC, Wis, July 31, 2020 - Bank First (NASDAQ: BFC) is pleased to announce that the remodel at its Waupaca facility is underway. The Waupaca office, located at 111 Jefferson Street, was constructed in 1973. Instead of constructing a new facility, Bank First chose to renovate and retain its convenient location in downtown Waupaca.
"While many banks throughout the state of Wisconsin are closing and consolidating their offices, we are proud to expand our footprint and directly reinvest in the Waupaca community," stated Jim Lotter, Regional President - Waupaca Region. "We are very appreciative of the support we have received from the community and look forward to strengthening existing and developing new relationships with local families and businesses. That is what community banking is all about."
The updated building will include fixtures and equipment that will enhance efficiency. Plans include a complete remodel of the lobby, including a new teller area. Offices will remain in place and will be refreshed with modern amenities. A new and improved drive-through will also feature wider lanes. Once complete, the building will emulate the contemporary design similar to the recently constructed Bank First offices in Iola and Oshkosh.
"We are in the beginning stage of the remodel of our Waupaca office," stated Julie Meyer, VP Retail Market Manager at Bank First. "Through the construction process, we are pleased to continue serving our customers and community at our location. The improvements will provide a more efficient place to do business, and I believe our customers and community members will be delighted with the outcome. We are very excited about refreshing the interior and exterior of our office space."
Bank First also purchased property to the north of its Waupaca office to create additional green space. "We were thrilled to offer the Waupaca Fire Department the use of the purchased property earlier this year to conduct training exercises. The bank will utilize a portion of this property to create additional
green space and will work with the City of Waupaca to beautify the remainder of the property," stated Mike Molepske, Chief Executive Officer of Bank First.
Bank First recently relocated the service areas in its Waupaca office to assist customers while the renovations in the lobby are being completed. Due to the upcoming reconstruction of the drive-through lanes, there will be a temporary closure of the drive-through, which is expected to occur in late August. Customers and guests are encouraged to watch for signs and notifications directing them to the lobby during this time.
The remodel is expected to be complete in the late fall. Kubala Washatko Architects is assisting in the design and planning process and Jos. Schmitt Construction is serving as the general contractor. For more information about Bank First, visit www.BankFirstWI.bank.
Renderings of the Bank First office located at 111 Jefferson Street in Waupaca.
Bank First Corporation provides financial services through its subsidiary, Bank First, which was incorporated in 1894. The Bank is an independent community bank with 24 banking locations in Wisconsin. The Bank has grown through both acquisitions and de novo branch expansion. The Bank offers loan, deposit and treasury management products at each of its banking offices. Insurance services are available through our bond with Ansay & Associates, LLC. Trust, investment advisory and other financial services are offered through the Bank's partnership with Legacy Private Trust, an alliance with Morgan Stanley and an affiliation with McKenzie Financial Services, LLC. The Bank is a co-owner of a data processing subsidiary, UFS, LLC, which provides data and technology services to banks in the Midwest. The Company employs approximately 307 full-time equivalent staff and has assets of approximately $2.6 billion. Further information about Bank First Corporation is available by clicking on the Investor Relations tab at www.BankFirstWI.bank.
