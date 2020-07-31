Bank First : update on Waupaca location remodel

N E W S R E L E A S E

Bank First's Waupaca office remodel is underway

MANITOWOC, Wis, July 31, 2020 - Bank First (NASDAQ: BFC) is pleased to announce that the remodel at its Waupaca facility is underway. The Waupaca office, located at 111 Jefferson Street, was constructed in 1973. Instead of constructing a new facility, Bank First chose to renovate and retain its convenient location in downtown Waupaca.

"While many banks throughout the state of Wisconsin are closing and consolidating their offices, we are proud to expand our footprint and directly reinvest in the Waupaca community," stated Jim Lotter, Regional President - Waupaca Region. "We are very appreciative of the support we have received from the community and look forward to strengthening existing and developing new relationships with local families and businesses. That is what community banking is all about."

The updated building will include fixtures and equipment that will enhance efficiency. Plans include a complete remodel of the lobby, including a new teller area. Offices will remain in place and will be refreshed with modern amenities. A new and improved drive-through will also feature wider lanes. Once complete, the building will emulate the contemporary design similar to the recently constructed Bank First offices in Iola and Oshkosh.

"We are in the beginning stage of the remodel of our Waupaca office," stated Julie Meyer, VP Retail Market Manager at Bank First. "Through the construction process, we are pleased to continue serving our customers and community at our location. The improvements will provide a more efficient place to do business, and I believe our customers and community members will be delighted with the outcome. We are very excited about refreshing the interior and exterior of our office space."

Bank First also purchased property to the north of its Waupaca office to create additional green space. "We were thrilled to offer the Waupaca Fire Department the use of the purchased property earlier this year to conduct training exercises. The bank will utilize a portion of this property to create additional