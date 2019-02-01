Log in
BANK FK OTKRYTIYE PAO
Bank FK Otkrytiye : Otkritie Bank nominated a representative to the Board of Directors of Polymetal International plc

02/01/2019
01 February 2019

Otkritie Bank named Mr. Artem Kirillov, the Head of the Bank's Division of non-banking assets, to the Board of Directors of Polymetal International plc.

Mr. Kirillov also holds the position of the Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Trust (bank of non-core assets).

Otkritie Bank is a shareholder of Polymetal International plc having 6.93% of its share capital. The policy of Otkritie provides for the participation of representatives of the Bank in the work of investment boards of directors that are considered long-terms by the Bank, including such investments as VTB, UWC (United wagon company, one of the leaders in innovative railcar building) and Qiwi. The Otkritie Bank's share in the capital of Polymetal International plc allows for nominating a bank representative to the company's Board of Directors. Mr. Kirillov's nomination by Otkritie will be considered at the shareholders' General Meeting of Polymetal International plc, which will be held on February 13, 2019.

Mr. Kirillov has significant expertise in the development and implementation of strategic, financial and operational plans for major international and Russian companies in various sectors of the economy. He has many years of experience in finance and consulting, holding senior positions in Russian banks and representative offices of major international consulting companies (PwC, McKinsey, BCG) over the years. During his work, Mr. Kirillov has successfully implemented a number of large-scale investment projects and cases to optimize the costs of enterprises.

Artem Kirillov went through all the preliminary procedures, including interviews with members of the Nomination Committee of the BoD of Polymetal International plc, required to join the boards of directors of companies listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer

Bank FK Otkrytiye OAO published this content on 01 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2019 15:38:02 UTC
