Bank Handlowy w Warszawie : Current report no. 5/2019 - Preliminary consolidated financial statements of the Capital Group of Bank Handlowy w Warszawie S.A. for 2018.

Warsaw, February 14, 2019

Subject: Preliminary consolidated financial statements of the Capital Group of Bank Handlowy w Warszawie S.A. for 2018

The summary of the most important financial data and business information of Bank Handlowy w Warszawie S.A. (hereinafter referred to as "the Group") for 2018 is as follows:

 The preliminary net profit of PLN 638.9 million, up by PLN 103.3 million (or 19.3%) versus the net profit for 2017;

 Total revenue for 2018 increased by PLN 91.5 million (or 4.4%) to PLN 2,160.0 million;

 Maintenance of cost discipline as a result of which total expenses for 2018 went down by PLN 12.1 million (or 1.0%), despite the investments made to build the Citi Handlowy brand awareness and to increase sales of the Bank's credit products;

 Net impairment losses in 2018 dropped by PLN 39.7 million (or 38.5%) to PLN 63.5 million;

 Return on equity (ROE) of 10.0%, i.e. 1.5 percentage points increase over 2017;

 Strong growth dynamics of loans in the Institutional Clients segment by 14% YoY, primarily due to growing credit volumes of global clients and the largest Polish companies;

 Strong growth of deposits in the Individual Clients segment by 15% YoY, due to acquisition of new clients from the strategic target group;

 Maintenance of a strong and safe capital position, with Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) at the level of 16.8%.

Consolidated income statement

PLN '000

01.01 - 31.12.2018

01.01 - 31.12.2017*ChangePLN '000

%

Net interest income

1,107,574

1,082,147

25,427 2.3%

Net fee and commission income Dividend income

549,948

580,661

(30,713) (5.3%)

9,533

9,428

105 1.1%

Net income on trade financial instruments and revaluation

364,204

346,275

17,929 5.2%

Net gain/(loss) on debt investment financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive incomea

112,631

Net gain/(loss) on equity and other instruments measured at fair value through income statementb

Net gain on hedge accounting Net other operating income Total income

6,522 3,682 5,901 2,159,995

General administrative expenses and depreciation Net gain on sale of other assets

(1,179,631)

35,772 3,377 10,261 556 2,068,477 (1,191,745)

76,859 214.9%

3,145 93.1%

(6,579) (64.1%)

5,345 961.3%

91,518 4.4%

12,114 (1.0%)

(813)

10,929 (11,742) (107.4%)

Net impairment on financial assets and provisions for off-balance sheet commitmentsc

(63,511)

(103,189)

39,678 (38.5%)

Share in net profits of entities valued at equity method Tax on some financial institutions

(22)

242 (264) (109.1%)

Profit before tax

Corporate income tax Net profit

(87,350) 828,668 (189,816) 638,852

(77,634) 707,080 (171,514) 535,566

(9,716) 12.5%

121,588 17.2%

(18,302) 10.7%

103,286 19.3%

* On 1st. January 2018 Group adopted IFRS 9 "Financial instruments" for the first time without restatement of comparative data for earlier periods.

a. Corresponds to the 'Net gain on debt investment securities available-for-sale' in accordance with IAS 39.

b. Corresponds to the 'Net gain on equity investment instruments available-for-sale' in accordance with IAS 39.

c. Corresponds to the 'Net impairment due to financial assets and provisions for granted financial liabilities and guarantees' in accordance with IAS 39

The main determinants of the net operating income of the Group in 2018 were the following:

 Net interest income was the main source of the Group's revenue in the year 2018 (51.3% of total revenue). It amounted to PLN 1,107.6 million compared to PLN 1,082.1 million in 2017, up by PLN 25.4 million (or 2.3%). Interest income in 2018 amounted to PLN 1,304.5 million, down by PLN 46.9 million (or 3.5%) versus 2017. The difference is mainly a result of the discontinuation of hedge accounting, and consequently the fact that interest income on derivative hedging instruments is no longer presented in this line (down by PLN 41.1 million, or 100% in 2018). At the same time, interest on amounts due from customers (both in financial and non-financial sectors), constituting the main source of interest income, amounted to PLN 949.5 million, up by PLN 33.7 million (or 3.7%)

compared to 2017. It was mainly due to an increase in the average volume of unsecured receivables from individual clients and increasing credit volumes in the Institutional Clients segment.

Interest expenses in 2018 dropped by PLN 72.3 million (or 26.9%) compared to 2017. The biggest change was reported in interest expense on derivatives in hedge accounting (down by PLN 61.1 million, or 94.3% in 2018). On the other hand, interest on amounts due to customers (both in the financial and the non-financial sectors), constituting the main source of interest expenses declined by PLN 17.0 million (or 10.3%) compared to 2017 due to a lower margin on institutional clients' deposits.

Net interest income

PLN '000

01.01 - 31.12.2018

01.01 - 31.12.2017*ChangePLN '000

%

Interest income from: financial assets measured at amortized cost Balances with Central Bank

6,559

16,885

(10,326) (61.2%)

Amounts due from banks

22,941

22,086

855 3.9% Amounts from customers, including: financial sector entities non-financial sector entities credit cards 949,496 915,768

33,728 3.7% 55,653 50,042

5,611 11.2% 893,843 865,726

28,117 3.2% 286,435 282,408

4,027 1.4%

Financial assets measured at fair value through comprehensive income Debt investment financial assets measured at fair value through comprehensive income**

270,773

322,023

(51,250) (15.9%) Similar income from: financial assets measured at fair value through financial result Debt securities held-for-trading Liabilities with negative interest rate Derivatives in hedge accounting 44,802 9,943 - 1,304,514 26,417 7,161 41,070 1,351,410

18,385 69.6%

2,782 38.8%

(41,070) (100.0%)

(46,896) (3.5%)Interest expense and similar charges for: financial liabilities measured at amortized cost Amounts due to banks

Amounts due to financial sector entities Amounts due to non-financial sector entities Loans and advances acquired

(43,021) (59,482) (88,321)

(37,947) (52,867) (111,888)

(5,074) 13.4%

(6,615) 12.5%

23,567 (21.1%) (246)

(500) 254 (50.8%) Financial liabilities measured at fair value though financial result Assets with negative interest rate (2,161) (1,240)

(921) 74.3% Derivatives in hedge accounting (3,709) (64,821)

61,112 (94.3%)

(196,940)

(269,263)

72,323 (26.9%)NNet interest income

1,107,574

1,082,147

25,427

2.3%

* On 1st. January 2018 Group adopted IFRS 9 "Financial instruments" for the first time without restatement of comparative data for earlier periods. ** Corresponds to the 'Interest and similar income from debt securities available-for-sale' in accordance with IAS 39.

 net fee and commission income of PLN 549.9 million versus PLN 580.7 million in 2017 - down by PLN 30.7 million (or 5.3%) was primarily a result of the bearish sentiment on the domestic stock market and an increase in risk aversion among individual customers, which had a negative impact on net fee and commission income on insurance and investment products, brokerage operations and custody services. On the other hand, net fee and commission income from core operations grew by PLN 8.0 million (or 2.3%) compared to 2017.

Net fee and commission income

PLN '000

01.01 - 31.12.2018

01.01 - 31.12.2017

ChangePLN '000

%

Fee and commission income Insurance and investment products* Payment and credit cards

Payment orders

Custody services*

82,085 159,205 106,995 85,086

106,016 (23,931) (22.6%)

158,443 105,913 89,443

762 0.5% 1,082 1.0% (4,357) (4.9%)

01.01 - 31.12.2017

PLN '000

Brokerage operations Cash management services Guarantees granted Financial liabilities granted Other installment products in credit card Total

42,665

55,332 (12,667) (22.9%)

25,610

25,099

511 2.0%

19,194

19,289

(95) (0.5%)

7,933

6,406

1,527 23.8%

110,188

98,661

11,527 11.7%

27,483

26,142

1,341 5.1%

638,961

664,602

(25,641)

(3.9%)

Fee and commission expense Payment and credit cards Brokerage operations

Fees paid to the National Depository for Securities (KDPW) Brokerage fees

Other

(36,685) (12,865) (18,928) (4,516) (16,019)

(28,571) (16,181) (19,782) (4,412) (14,995)

(8,114) 28.4%

3,316 (20.5%)

854 (4.3%)

(104) 2.4%

(1,024) 6.8%

Total

(89,013)

(83,941)

(5,072)

6.0%

Net fee and commission income Insurance and investment products* Payment and credit cards

82,085

106,016

(23,931) (22.6%)

122,520

129,872

(7,352) (5.7%)

Payment orders

106,995

105,913

1,082 1.0%

Custody services* Brokerage operations

85,086

89,443

(4,357) (4.9%)

29,800

39,151

(9,351) (23.9%)

Cash management services Guarantees granted Financial liabilities granted

25,610

25,099

511 2.0%

19,194

19,289

(95) (0.5%)

7,933

6,406

1,527 23.8%

Fees paid to the National Depository for Securities (KDPW) Brokerage fees

(18,928)

(19,782)

854 (4.3%)

(4,516)

(4,412)

(104) 2.4%

Other

Net fee and commission income

94,169 549,948

83,666

10,503 12.6%

580,661

(30,713)

(5.3%)

*Starting from 1st quarter 2018 the remuneration of the Bank from distribution of structured bonds for customers of Retail Sector, presented earlier in Custody services was moved to Insurance and investment products distribution. Comparative data was respectively restated.

 other operating profit (i.e. non-interest and non-commission income) of PLN 502.5 million compared to PLN 405.7 million in 2017. Increase in other operating income by PLN 96.8 million (or 23.9%) was mainly due to a higher net gain on debt investment financial assets measured at fair value through income statement by PLN 76.9 million as a result of the favorable conditions on the domestic debt market in 2018. At the same time, net income on trade financial instruments and revaluation went up by PLN 17.9 million as a result of an increase of the customer business income - FX transactions.

 general administrative and depreciation expenses in 2018 amounted to PLN 1,179.6 million, down by PLN 12.1 million (or 1.0%). The biggest change was observed in administrative expenses (down by PLN 8.6 million, or 1.5%), due to a lower annual contribution to the BFG's obligatory Resolution Fund and lower rent costs. On the other hand, an increase was reported in the expenses associated with the sale of banking products and the advertising and marketing costs due to investments made to build the Citi Handlowy brand awareness.

General administrative expenses and depreciation expense

PLN '000

01.01 - 31.12.2018

01.01 - 31.12.2017

ChangePLN '000

%

Staff expenses Remuneration costs Bonuses and rewards Social security costs Administrative expenses

(529,500)

(531,316)

1,816 (0.3%) (385,245) (389,404)

4,159 (1.1%) (81,241) (63,014) (80,020) (61,892)

(1,221) 1.5%

(1,122) 1.8% (578,747) (587,337)

8,590 (1.5%) Telecommunication fees and hardware purchase costs (187,339) (188,484)

1,145 (0.6%) Costs of external services, including advisory, audit and consulting (55,169) (53,447)

(1,722) 3.2% Building maintenance and rent costs (64,208) (69,409)

5,201 (7.5%) Advertising and Marketing costs (47,213) (42,702)

(4,511) 10.6% Cash management services, clearing house (KIR) services and other transactional costs (37,634) (39,076)

1,442 (3.7%)

01.01 - 31.12.2017

PLN '000

Costs of external services concerning distribution of banking products Postal services, office supplies and printmaking costs

(40,402)

(33,486)

(6,916) 20.7% (7,657) (9,630)

1,973 (20.5%) Training and education costs (1,409) (1,815)

406 (22.4%)

Banking and capital supervision costs Bank Guarantee Funds costs

(4,316)

(3,258)

(1,058) 32.5% (61,720) (71,226)

9,506 (13.3%) Other costs (71,680) (74,804)

3,124 (4.2%) Depreciation/amortization of tangible and intangible assets General administrative expenses and depreciation expense in total (71,384) (73,092)

1,708 (2.3%)

(1,179,631)

(1,191,745)

12,114

(1.0%)

 net impairment losses of PLN 63.5 million versus the 2017 net impairment losses of PLN 103.2 million - improvement by PLN 39.7 million mainly in the Institutional Clients segment (reversal of net impairment losses of PLN 8.6 million in 2018 versus net impairment losses of PLN 51.4 million in 2017) due to lower NPL write-offs and repayment of some loans. The Consumer Banking segment reported a higher negative result in net impairment losses on financial assets, i.e. PLN 72.1 million compared to PLN 51.8 million in 2017, primarily due to implementation of IFRS 9 and new impaired accounts.

Net impairment allowances for financial assets and net provisions for financial liabilities and guarantees granted

PLN '000

2018

2017*Change PLN '000

%

Net impairment on amounts due from banks Write-offs creation

Write-offs reversals

(5,664) 4,355 (1,309)

(1,471)

(4,193) 285.0%

512 (959)

3,843 750.6%

(350) 36.5%Net impairment on amounts due from customers Write-offs creation and reversals

(75,099)

(104,874)

29,775 (28.4%)

Write-offs creation

(214,504)

(211,432)

(3,072) 1.5%

Net write-offs creation on receivables on taken instruments transactions Write-offs reversals

(215)

(155)

(60) 38.7%

140,482

99,810

40,672 40.7%

Net write-offs creation on receivables on taken instruments transactions Other

208

1,545

(1,337) (86.5%)

Recoveries from sold debts

(1,070) 2,373 (72,726)

5,358 8,219 (96,655)

(6,428) (120.0%)

(5,846) (71.1%)

23,929 (24.8%)

Net impairment on debt investment financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income

Write-offs reversals

- 1,069 1,069

- - -- 1,069 1,069

- - -

Net impairment on financial assets

(72,966)

(97,614)

24,648 (25.3%)

Created provisions for granted financial and guarantee commitments Release of provisions for granted financial and guarantee commitments

(33,810) 43,265

(17,773) 12,198

(16,037) 90.2%

31,067 254.7%

Net impairment on provisions for granted off-balance sheet commitments

9,455

(5,575)

15,030 (269.6%)Net impairment on financial assets and provisions for off-balance sheet commitments

(63,511)

(103,189)

39,678 (38.5%)

* On 1st. January 2018 Group adopted IFRS 9 "Financial instruments" for the first time without restatement of comparative data for earlier periods.

 The total charge to the income statement of the Group due to the tax on certain financial institutions in 2018 amounted to PLN 87.4 million compared to PLN 77.6 million in 2017.

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

PLN'000

01.01 - 31.12.2018

01.01 - 31.12.2017*

Net profit

638,852 535,566

Other comprehensive income, that might be subsequrently reclassified to profit or loss:

Changes in value of financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive incomed Currency translation differences

94,286 205,725

162 (314)

Other comprehensive income, that cannot be subsequrently reclassified to profit or loss Net actuarial profits on specific services program valuation

(2,842) (334)

Other comprehensive income net of tax

91,606 205,077

Total comprehensive income

730,458 740,643

* On 1st. January 2018 Group adopted IFRS 9 "Financial instruments" for the first time without restatement of comparative data for earlier periods. d. Corresponds to the 'Net value of available-for-sale financial assets' in accordance with IAS 39.

Consolidated statement of financial position

As of December 31, 2018, total assets of the Group amounted to PLN 49,304.7 million, up by 14.6 % compared to the end of 2017.

As of the end of 2018 net amounts due from customers had the biggest share in the Group's total assets. As of the end of December 2018 they accounted for 44.5% of the Group's total assets. The value of net amounts due from customers as of the end of December 2018 amounted to PLN 21.9 billion, and was significantly higher by PLN 2.1 billion (or 10.6%) compared to 2017 and was driven mainly by increased lending to the non-financial sector clients (PLN +1.9 billion, or 10.9%). Amounts due from customers in the non-financial sector increased both on the institutional clients side (PLN 1.6 billion, or 14.4%; increase was reported in all customer segments) and the individual customers side (PLN 0.4 billion, or 5.3%; due to higher balances of unsecured and mortgage loans).

As of December 31, 2018, total liabilities of the Group amounted to PLN 42.2 billion, up by PLN 6.1 billion (or 17.0%) compared to the end of 2017.

In 2018 amounts due to customers were the dominant source of financing of the Group's activity and accounted for 77.7% of the Group's liabilities and own funds. Total amounts due to customers as of the end of 2018 amounted to PLN 38.3 billion, up by PLN 6.2 billion (or 19.3%) compared to the end of 2017. The main driver of growth were deposits of non-financial sector clients, which grew by PLN 4.0 billion versus 2017, and the biggest growth was reported mainly in current accounts and was a result of a consistent strategy to focus on these accounts.

Consolidated statement of financial position

State as at

Change

PLN '000

31.12.2018

31.12.2017*PLN '000

%

ASSETS

Cash and balances with the Central Bank Amounts due from banks

7,272,193

1,333,977

Financial assets held-for-trading

2,237,076

462,126 836,774 2,179,925

6,810,067

-497,203 59.4%

57,151 2.6%

Debt financial asstes measured at fair value through other comprehensive incomee

14,241,363

17,439,439 (3,198,076) (18.3%)

Equity investments valued at equity method

10,399

Equity and other instruments measured at fair value through income statementf

48,768

Amounts due from customers Tangible fixed assets Intangible assets Income tax assets Deferred income tax asset Other assets

21,949,014

10,664 26,500 19,849,033

(265) (2.5%)

22,268 84.0% 2,099,981 10.6%

364,261

376,775 (12,514) (3.3%)

1,418,794

1,352,413

66,381 4.9%

1,744

667 1,077 161.5%

204,207

Fixed assets held-for-sale Total assets

222,918 - 49,304,714

175,904 325,448 1,928 43,037,596

28,303 16.1%

(102,530) (31.5%)

(1,928) (100.0%)

6,267,118

14.6%LIABILITIES Due to banks

Financial liabilities held-for-trading Hedging derivatives

1,402,233 1,609,382 -1,568,376 1,353,215 50,191

(166,143) 256,167

(10.6%)

(50,191)

18.9% (100.0%)