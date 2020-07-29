Bank Handlowy w Warszawie S A : Current report no. 20/2020 - Information on change in the date of publication of the periodic report for H1, 2020.

Warsaw, July 28, 2020.

Current Report No. 20/2020

Subject: Information on change in the date of publication of the periodic report for H1, 2020

Legal basis: § 80 (2), of the Ordinance of the Minister of Finance dated March 29, 2018 on current and periodic information published by issuers of securities and the conditions for regarding as equivalent the information required by the law of a non-member state (Journal of Laws of 2018, item 757).

Bank Handlowy w Warszawie S.A. hereby announces that it amends the information on the dates of publication of periodic reports for 2020 submitted on January 3, 2020 by means of Current Report No. 1/2020.

Bank Handlowy w Warszawie S.A. hereby informs that it changes the date of publication of the consolidated semi-annual report for the first half of 2020. The report will be submitted to the KNF (Polish Financial Supervision Authority), Giełda Papierów Wartościowych w Warszawie S.A. (Warsaw Stock Exchange) and an information agency on August 25, 2020.