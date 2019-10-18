Bank Handlowy w Warszawie S A : Current report no. 36/2019 - Information on the resignation of Vice President of the Management Board of Bank Handlowy w Warszawie S.A.

Warsaw, October 18, 2019

Current Report no. 36/2019

Re.: Information on the resignation of Vice President of the Management Board of Bank Handlowy w Warszawie S.A.

Legal basis: § 5 (4) of the Ordinance of the Minister of Finance dated February 29, 2018 on current and periodic information published by issuers of securities and the conditions for regarding as equivalent the information required by the law of a non-member state (consolidated text Journal of Laws of 2018, item 757).

Bank Handlowy w Warszawie S.A. (further referred to as the "Bank") announces that on October 18, 2019 it received information that Mr. David Mouille resigned from his function as Vice President of the Management Board of the Bank. The resignation shall become effective as of January 31, 2020. At the same time, the Bank announces that, in accordance with the procedure in force, it is now starting the process to select his successor.