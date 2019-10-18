Bank Handlowy w Warszawie S A : Current report no. 36/2019 - Information on the resignation of Vice President of the Management Board of Bank Handlowy w Warszawie S.A.

Log in
10/18/2019 | 07:30am EDT

Warsaw, October 18, 2019

Current Report no. 36/2019

Re.: Information on the resignation of Vice President of the Management Board of Bank Handlowy w Warszawie S.A.

Legal basis: § 5 (4) of the Ordinance of the Minister of Finance dated February 29, 2018 on current and periodic information published by issuers of securities and the conditions for regarding as equivalent the information required by the law of a non-member state (consolidated text Journal of Laws of 2018, item 757).

Bank Handlowy w Warszawie S.A. (further referred to as the "Bank") announces that on October 18, 2019 it received information that Mr. David Mouille resigned from his function as Vice President of the Management Board of the Bank. The resignation shall become effective as of January 31, 2020. At the same time, the Bank announces that, in accordance with the procedure in force, it is now starting the process to select his successor.

Disclaimer

Bank Handlowy w Warszawie SA published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 11:29:11 UTC
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2019 2 222 M
EBIT 2019 1 004 M
Net income 2019 536 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,47%
P/E ratio 2019 12,7x
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,06x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,97x
Capitalization 6 807 M
Chart BANK HANDLOWY W WARSZAWIE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Bank Handlowy w Warszawie S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK HANDLOWY W WARSZAWIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 62,51  PLN
Last Close Price 52,10  PLN
Spread / Highest target 36,3%
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Slawomir Stefan Sikora Chairman-Management Board
Andrzej Olechowski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stanislaw Soltysinski Member-Supervisory Board
Shirish Moreshwar Apte Member-Supervisory Board
Igor Adam Chalupec Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK HANDLOWY W WARSZAWIE S.A.-24.05%1 768
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-6.73%174 446
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD34.39%54 623
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED14.27%53 633
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%52 745
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%50 824
