Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Bank Handlowy w Warszawie S.A.    BHW   PLBH00000012

BANK HANDLOWY W WARSZAWIE S.A.

(BHW)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank Handlowy w Warszawie S A : Polish regulator tells banks to cap and delay bonus payments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 07:34am EDT

The Polish financial market regulator has told banks and insurance companies to cap and delay bonus payments for their employees in order to strengthen their capital base, it said on Friday.

Polish banks are under pressure because of the drastic reduction in economic activity since the coronavirus lockdown restrictions. On top of that the central bank cut interest rates by 100 basis points in March and April.

Bank Handlowy said on Friday that the cut will diminish its 2020 net interest income to 100-130 million zlotys.

"The supervisory authority expects banks and insurance companies to adopt a conservative approach to paying out variable remuneration components," regulator KNF said on its twitter account.

"The supervisor reiterates the importance of banks and insurance companies maintaining a solid capital base in order to be able to respond effectively to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic."

The regulator also proposed delaying bonus payments that are due to be paid this year, and suggested that a significant share of these bonuses should be paid in "capital instruments".

According to recruitment agency Hays Poland, salaries in Polish banks vary from 2,900 zlotys to 27,000 zlotys after taxes, depending on the position. Most Poles earn around 2,000 zloty after taxes.

Polish banking sector lobby ZBP had no immediate comment.

Some banks have already paid out 2019 bonuses.

(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BANK HANDLOWY W WARSZAWIE
07:34aBANK HANDLOWY W WARSZAWIE S A : Polish regulator tells banks to cap and delay bo..
RE
02/13BANK HANDLOWY W WARSZAWIE S A : Citi Handlowy's net income surges to the highest..
PU
02/13BANK HANDLOWY W WARSZAWIE S A : Current report no. 5/2020 - Information on the p..
PU
01/03BANK HANDLOWY W WARSZAWIE S A : Current report no. 1/2020 - Information on the d..
PU
2019Citi's Polish unit not interested in buying mBank - CEO
RE
2019BANK HANDLOWY W WARSZAWIE S A : Current report no. 36/2019 - Information on the ..
PU
2019BANK HANDLOWY W WARSZAWIE : Current report no. 28/2019 - Informations contained ..
PU
2019BANK HANDLOWY W WARSZAWIE : Current report no. 29/2019 - Drafts of resolutions o..
PU
2019BANK HANDLOWY W WARSZAWIE SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019BANK HANDLOWY W WARSZAWIE : Current report no. 21/2019 - Resolution of the Ordin..
PU
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2020 2 220 M
EBIT 2020 971 M
Net income 2020 616 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 9,12%
P/E ratio 2020 8,24x
P/E ratio 2021 7,74x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,30x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,20x
Capitalization 5 096 M
Chart BANK HANDLOWY W WARSZAWIE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Bank Handlowy w Warszawie S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK HANDLOWY W WARSZAWIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 59,08  PLN
Last Close Price 39,00  PLN
Spread / Highest target 71,3%
Spread / Average Target 51,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Slawomir Stefan Sikora Chairman-Management Board
Andrzej Olechowski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stanislaw Soltysinski Member-Supervisory Board
Shirish Moreshwar Apte Member-Supervisory Board
Igor Adam Chalupec Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK HANDLOWY W WARSZAWIE S.A.-1.27%1 214
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.33%166 892
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.65%61 544
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-2.91%44 904
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD0.59%42 125
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-4.47%41 084
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group