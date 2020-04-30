Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Bank Hapoalim B.M.    POLI   IL0006625771

BANK HAPOALIM B.M.

(POLI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank Hapoalim B M : Israel's Largest Bank Pays $874 Million in U.S. Tax Evasion Case

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 05:19pm EDT

By Rebecca Davis O'Brien

Israel's largest bank admitted to conspiring with U.S. customers and others to hide more than $7.6 billion in secret Swiss and Israeli bank accounts and, together with a Swiss subsidiary, will pay $874 million to resolve a sprawling U.S. tax-evasion investigation.

According to court filings unsealed Thursday in Manhattan federal court, Bank Hapoalim BM entered into a three-year deferred-prosecution agreement, while the bank's Swiss subsidiary -- Bank Hapoalim Switzerland, or BHS -- pleaded guilty to tax evasion. The banks admitted to helping customers set up secret accounts, shelter assets and income, and evade taxes for the period from 2002 to 2014, according to the court filings.

The $874 million in payments to federal and New York state authorities marks the second-largest recovery by the Department of Justice arising from investigations into offshore U.S. tax evasion by foreign banks, authorities said. Prosecutors said at least four senior Hapoalim executives, including two members of BHS's board of directors, were directly involved in the tax evasion. Prosecutors said the bank initially didn't cooperate fully with the investigation, which began in or before 2011, but has since provided assistance and taken steps to prevent misuse of its services.

Lawyers for Hapoalim and BHS didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a letter to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange last month, the bank said it had established an independent committee headed by a former Justice of the Supreme Court of Israel to examine the processes that led to the investigations.

Hapoalim, or BHBM, has more than 2.5 million accounts. In addition to retail banking, Hapoalim offers private-banking services, including through BHS, which has headquarters in Zurich and during the time in question had branches in New York, Miami, the Cayman Islands and elsewhere.

From 2002 to 2014, prosecutors said, Hapoalim employees helped U.S. customers conceal ownership and control of assets, enabling the customers to evade U.S. tax obligations.

Hapoalim, the parent bank, will pay a total of $214.4 million as part of a deferred-prosecution agreement.

The sum includes $77.9 million to the Internal Revenue Service for unpaid taxes. The bank is also forfeiting $35.7 million in fees earned on undeclared accounts, and paying a $100.8 million penalty. If Hapoalim complies with the agreement, including assisting with the investigation, the Justice Department will dismiss a count of conspiracy to defraud the U.S.

BHS, the Swiss subsidiary, entered a guilty plea to the conspiracy count, and will pay a total of $402.5 million -- $138.9 million to the IRS, $124.6 million in gross fees and a $139 million fine.

Separately, the New York State Department of Financial Services announced a settlement requiring Hapoalim to pay a $220 million penalty. The bank also paid $37.5 million to settle an enforcement action with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

Hapoalim began to cooperate with the Justice Department investigation in late 2014, but its initial cooperation was "deficient, marked by an inadequate internal investigation, the failure to timely disclose relevant facts, and the provision of incomplete and, in some cases, inaccurate information and data," according to the agreement, which was filed in federal court. For example, the Justice Department said that in 2016 it found evidence of criminal misconduct by a senior BHS executive and a board member with no assistance from Hapoalim.

Separately on Thursday, Hapoalim and BHS agreed to pay more than $30 million to resolve an investigation into the bank's role in an international soccer bribery scheme. As part of a nonprosecution agreement with the U.S. Attorney's office in Brooklyn, the banks admitted that bank employees conspired to launder more than $20 million in bribes and kickbacks to soccer officials at the Federation Internationale de Football Association, or FIFA, and other soccer federations.

Write to Rebecca Davis O'Brien at Rebecca.OBrien@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BANK HAPOALIM B.M.
05:19pBANK HAPOALIM B M : Israel's Largest Bank Pays $874 Million in U.S. Tax Evasion ..
DJ
02:32pBANK HAPOALIM B M : agrees to pay over $30 million for role in FIFA scandal - DO..
RE
03/19BANK HAPOALIM B M : Announces 2019 Annual Financial Results
AQ
03/18Israel's Hapoalim will pay $870 million to end U.S. tax probe
RE
03/05BANK HAPOALIM B.M. : Spin off
FA
2019Bank Hapoalim Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
2019BANK HAPOALIM LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019BANK HAPOALIM : Uzbek Bank may cooperate with Israeli state corporation in finan..
AQ
2019BANK HAPOALIM : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
AQ
2019LLOYDS BANKING : Global financial services sector announces biggest move to date..
AQ
More news
Financials (ILS)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,41%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 30 015 M
Chart BANK HAPOALIM B.M.
Duration : Period :
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK HAPOALIM B.M.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 27,28  ILS
Last Close Price 22,48  ILS
Spread / Highest target 33,5%
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dov Kotler Chief Executive Officer
Oded Eran Chairman
Erez Yosef Chief Operating Officer, Head-Strategy
Ofer Koren Chief Financial Officer
Eti Ben-Zeev Chief Information Officer & Head-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK HAPOALIM B.M.-21.71%8 558
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.61%168 119
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-1.48%60 572
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD0.47%44 008
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-0.12%43 639
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK5.94%39 363
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group