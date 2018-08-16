Bank Hapoalim Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

- Net Profit totaled NIS 920 million; Return on Equity of 10.5% -

- The Bank's credit portfolio grew by 2.5% compared with year end 2017-

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) (ADR: BKHYY), Israel's leading financial group, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Key highlights:

Net Profit - totaled NIS 920 million, compared with a net profit of NIS 812 million in the corresponding quarter of 2017.

- reached 10.52%, compared with 9.51% in the corresponding quarter. In view of the progress made in the separation processes of the Bank from its holdings in the Isracard Group, the activity of the Isracard Group has been classified as a “discontinued operation.” Accordingly, the statements for comparative periods included in these statements have been restated such that balance sheet balances of assets and liabilities and results attributed to the discontinued operation are presented separately from the continued operations. Net profit from continued operations totaled NIS 827 million this quarter.

totaled NIS 827 million this quarter. Credit growth - total credit portfolio grew by 2.5% totaling NIS 272.5 billion compared with NIS 265.9 billion at the end of 2017.

- total credit portfolio grew by 2.5% totaling NIS 272.5 billion compared with NIS 265.9 billion at the end of 2017. Retail Deposit base in Israel - increased by 3.1% totaling NIS 176.9 billion compared with NIS 171.5 billion at the end of 2017.

- increased by 3.1% totaling NIS 176.9 billion compared with NIS 171.5 billion at the end of 2017. Total income from regular financing activity - totaled NIS 2,470 million compared with NIS 2,274 million in the corresponding quarter of 2017, an increase of 8.6%.

- totaled NIS 2,470 million compared with NIS 2,274 million in the corresponding quarter of 2017, an increase of 8.6%. Cost income - totaled 58.0% for the second quarter of 2018, compared with 58.4% in the same quarter last year.

- totaled 58.0% for the second quarter of 2018, compared with 58.4% in the same quarter last year. Tier 1 capital ratio - stood at 11.16% as at June 30, 2018, surpassing regulatory and internal capital targets.

- stood at 11.16% as at June 30, 2018, surpassing regulatory and internal capital targets. The Bank made no further provisions in the quarter with respect to the investigation of the Bank Group’s business with American clients. To date, the Bank provisioned a total of $365 million with respect to the said investigation. Yet, for reasons of conservatism and in coordination with the Bank of Israel, the Board of Directors did not declare a distribution of dividend from second quarter 2018 net profits at the date of the approval of the financial statements. This, without changing the Bank's dividend distribution policy of up to 40% of quarterly net profit.

Key developments in the financial statements for the second quarter of 2018:

Total income from regular financing activity totaled NIS 2,470 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared with NIS 2,274 million in in the same period last year, an increase of 8.6%. The increase is mainly attributed to the growth in business activity in all segments.

totaled NIS 2,470 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared with NIS 2,274 million in in the same period last year, an increase of 8.6%. The increase is mainly attributed to the growth in business activity in all segments. Fees and other income totaled NIS 903 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared with NIS 897 million in the same period last year.

totaled NIS 903 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared with NIS 897 million in the same period last year. Net provision for credit losses totaled NIS 90 million in the second quarter of 2018, 0.13% of the average credit to the public, compared with NIS 138 million, 0.21% of the average credit to the public, in the same period last year.

totaled NIS 90 million in the second quarter of 2018, 0.13% of the average credit to the public, compared with NIS 138 million, 0.21% of the average credit to the public, in the same period last year. Operating and other expenses, totaled NIS 2,068 million in the second quarter of 2018, compared with NIS 1,869 million in same period last year. The increase is mainly attributed to expenses in connection with the investigation of the Bank Group's business with American clients (including expenses of exchange rate differentials in respect of revaluation of provision).

Key developments in Balance Sheet items for the second quarter of 2018:

Consolidated balance sheet as at June 30, 2018 totaled NIS 451.4 billion, compared with NIS 454.4 billion at the end of 2017, a decrease of 0.7%.

as at June 30, 2018 totaled NIS 451.4 billion, compared with NIS 454.4 billion at the end of 2017, a decrease of 0.7%. Net Credit to the public totaled NIS 272.5 billion, compared with NIS 265.9 billion at the end of 2017, an increase of 2.5%, caused mainly by the increase in corporate lending, commercial customers and housing loans.

totaled NIS 272.5 billion, compared with NIS 265.9 billion at the end of 2017, an increase of 2.5%, caused mainly by the increase in corporate lending, commercial customers and housing loans. Consumer credit in Israel totaled NIS 45.4 billion compared with NIS 45.9 billion at the end of 2017, a decrease of 0.9%.

totaled NIS 45.4 billion compared with NIS 45.9 billion at the end of 2017, a decrease of 0.9%. Housing loans in Israel totaled NIS 77.5 billion compared with NIS 74.1 billion at the end of 2017, an increase of 4.5%.

totaled NIS 77.5 billion compared with NIS 74.1 billion at the end of 2017, an increase of 4.5%. Credit to small businesses in Israel totaled NIS 31.8 billion compared with NIS 32.4 billion at the end of 2017, a decrease of 1.7%.

totaled NIS 31.8 billion compared with NIS 32.4 billion at the end of 2017, a decrease of 1.7%. Credit to the commercial segment in Israel totaled NIS 34.7 billion compared with NIS 33.9 billion at the end of 2017, an increase of 2.5%.

totaled NIS 34.7 billion compared with NIS 33.9 billion at the end of 2017, an increase of 2.5%. Credit to the corporate segment in Israel totaled NIS 69.4 billion compared with NIS 65.5 billion at the end of 2017, an increase of 6.0%.

totaled NIS 69.4 billion compared with NIS 65.5 billion at the end of 2017, an increase of 6.0%. Deposits from the public totaled NIS 345.7 billion compared with NIS 347.3 billion at the end of 2017, a decrease of 0.5%.

totaled NIS 345.7 billion compared with NIS 347.3 billion at the end of 2017, a decrease of 0.5%. Retail Deposits in Israel totaled NIS 176.9 billion compared with NIS 171.5 billion at the end of 2017, an increase of 3.1%.

totaled NIS 176.9 billion compared with NIS 171.5 billion at the end of 2017, an increase of 3.1%. Small businesses Deposits in Israel totaled NIS 39.4 billion compared with NIS 38.2 billion at the end of 2017, an increase of 3.1%.

totaled NIS 39.4 billion compared with NIS 38.2 billion at the end of 2017, an increase of 3.1%. Shareholders' equity totaled NIS 36.7 billion as at June 30, 2018, compared with NIS 35.9 billion at the end of 2017, an increase of 2.2%.

totaled NIS 36.7 billion as at June 30, 2018, compared with NIS 35.9 billion at the end of 2017, an increase of 2.2%. Total capital ratio stood at 14.64% as at June 30, 2018, as at December 31, 2017.

stood at 14.64% as at June 30, 2018, as at December 31, 2017. Leverage ratio representing the ratio of the capital measurement (Tier 1 capital) to the exposure measurement (total balance sheet exposures, derivatives exposures and securities financing transactions, and off-balance sheet items), stood at 7.39% at the end of the second quarter of 2018.

representing the ratio of the capital measurement (Tier 1 capital) to the exposure measurement (total balance sheet exposures, derivatives exposures and securities financing transactions, and off-balance sheet items), stood at 7.39% at the end of the second quarter of 2018. Liquidity coverage ratio representing the ratio between the supply of "high-quality liquid assets” to the net expected outgoing cash flow in a stress scenario, stood at 123% at the end of the second quarter of 2018.

Conference Call Information

Bank Hapoalim will host a conference call today to discuss the results at 4:00 p.m. Israel time/ 2:00 p.m. UK time/ 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. To access the conference call, please dial: 1-888-281-1167 toll free from the United States; 0-800-051-8913 toll free from the United Kingdom; or 972-3-9180685 internationally. No password is required.

The call will be accompanied by a slide presentation, which, together with the financial statements, will be available on the Bank's website at www.bankhapoalim.com , under Investor Relations, Financial Information.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours following the completion of the call. To access the replay, please dial 1-888-254-7270 toll free from the United States, 0-800-917-4256 from the United Kingdom, or 972-3-9255918 internationally. The replay will be accessible through August 23, 2018, and an archive of the call will be available on the Bank's website at the above address.

Please note: The conference call does not replace the need to peruse the immediate reports and the Financial Statements of the Bank, including all the forward-looking information included therein in accordance with Section 32A of the Israeli Securities Law, 1968.

Condensed financial information and principal performance indicators over time(6) For the three months

ended For the six months

ended For the year ended

December 31 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2017 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2017 2017 2016 Main performance indicators Return of net profit on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank(1) 10.52 % 9.51 % 8.74 % 9.26 % 7.50 % 7.72 % Return of net profit on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank excluding extraordinary items(1)(2) 10.52 % 9.51 % 9.09 % 9.26 % 9.44 % *10.04% Return of net profit from continued operations on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank(1)(7) 9.42 % 8.28 % 7.76 % 8.20 % 6.61 % 6.92 % Return of net profit from continued operations on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank excluding extraordinary items(1)(2)(7) 9.42 % 8.28 % 8.11 % 8.20 % 8.55 % 9.23 % Return on average assets(1) 0.81 % 0.72 % 0.69 % 0.71 % 0.59 % 0.60 % Efficiency ratio - cost-income ratio from continued operations 57.99 % 58.39 % 60.15 % 59.18 % 64.96 % 63.42 % Efficiency ratio - cost-income ratio excluding extraordinary items from continued operations(2) 57.99 % 58.39 % 59.26 % 59.18 % 59.55 % 59.42 % Financing margin from regular activity(1)(3) 2.40 % 2.22 % 2.28 % 2.12 % 2.13 % 2.05 % Liquidity coverage ratio(4) 123 % 127 % 122 % 124 % As at December 31 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2017 2017 2016 Ratio of common equity Tier 1 capital to risk components(5) 11.16 % 11.35 % 11.26 % 11.01 % Ratio of total capital to risk components(5) 14.64 % 14.99 % 14.64 % 15.11 % Leverage ratio(5) 7.39 % 7.36 % 7.37 % 7.25 %

* Restated for inclusion of the effects of the reduction of corporate tax as part of profit excluding extraordinary items in 2016. In the Periodic Report for 2017 (and the subsequently published presentation for 2017), net profit and return on equity for 2016 and 2017 were presented excluding expenses in respect of the update of the provision in connection with the investigation of the Bank Group’s business with American clients and the discontinuation of activity in Switzerland only. In 2016, net profit and return on equity for 2016 were presented also excluding the effects of the reduction of corporate tax (in addition to the exclusion of the update of the provisions in respect of the investigation, as noted).Within the process of preparation for filing a shelf prospectus of Hapoalim Hanpakot Ltd. (the issuance arm of the Bank, which is a company under full ownership), the Israel Securities Authority requested that the Bank present these data for 2016 in a manner that consistently applies the aforesaid excluded components.

(1) Calculated on an annualized basis.

(2) Does not include expenses in respect of the update of the provision in connection with the Bank Group’s business with American clients, and costs in respect of the discontinuation of activity in Switzerland.

(3) Financing profit from regular activity (see the Report of the Board of Directors and Board of Management, in the section “Material developments in income, expenses, and other comprehensive income”) divided by total financial assets after allowance for credit losses, net of non-interest bearing balances in respect of credit cards.

(4) For additional information, see the section "Liquidity and refinancing risk," in the Condensed Financial Statements.

(5) For additional information, see the section "Capital, capital adequacy, and leverage," in the Condensed Financial Statements.

(6) Comparative figures, including credit of the Isracard Group, were restated in order to present a discontinued operation separately from continued operations. For further details, see Note 1E to the Condensed Financial Statements

(7) The return of net profit from continued operations, after separation from Isracard, may be influenced by processes of adjustment of capital in respect of the subtraction of risk-adjusted assets in the amount of approximately NIS 12 billion, as a result of the separation, and additional adjustments.

Condensed financial information and principal performance indicators over time(3) (continued) For the three months

ended For the six months

ended For the year ended

December 31 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2017 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2017 2017 2016 Main credit quality indicators Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of credit to the public 1.34 % 1.41 % 1.34 % 1.41 % 1.36 % 1.50 % Impaired debts and debts in arrears of 90 days or more as a percentage of credit to the public 1.41 % 1.54 % 1.41 % 1.54 % 1.31 % 1.83 % Net charge-offs as a percentage of average

credit to the public(1) 0.25 % 0.34 % 0.18 % 0.36 % 0.21 % 0.18 % Provision for credit losses as a percentage

of average credit to the public(1) 0.13 % 0.21 % 0.22 % 0.17 % 0.08 % 0.07 % Main profit and loss data NIS million Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank 920 812 1,548 1,579 2,660 2,628 Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank excluding extraordinary items(2) 920 812 1,608 1,579 3,348 *3,417 Net profit from continued operations attributed to shareholders of the Bank 827 710 1,378 1,402 2,346 2,354 Net profit from continued operations attributed to shareholders of the Bank excluding extraordinary items(2) 827 710 1,438 1,402 3,034 3,143 Net interest income 2,302 2,165 4,388 4,172 8,424 7,958 Provision for credit losses 90 138 306 221 202 179 Net financing profit*** 2,663 2,304 4,977 4,496 9,076 9,121 Non-interest income 1,264 1,036 2,375 2,170 4,292 4,982 Of which: fees 878 840 1,739 1,748 3,477 3,682 Operating and other expenses 2,068 1,869 4,068 3,753 8,260 8,207 Of which: salaries and related expenses 1,062 **1,050 2,106 **2,147 **4,209 **4,239 Total income 3,566 3,201 6,763 6,342 12,716 12,940 Net earnings per ordinary share (in NIS) Basic net earnings per share in NIS attributed to shareholders of the Bank from continued operations 0.62 0.53 1.03 1.05 1.76 1.76

* Restated for inclusion of the effects of the reduction of corporate tax as part of profit excluding extraordinary items in 2016. In the Periodic Report for 2017 (and the subsequently published presentation for 2017), net profit and return on equity for 2016 and 2017 were presented excluding expenses in respect of the update of the provision in connection with the investigation of the Bank Group’s business with American clients and the discontinuation of activity in Switzerland only. In 2016, net profit and return on equity for 2016 were presented also excluding the effects of the reduction of corporate tax (in addition to the exclusion of the update of the provisions in respect of the investigation, as noted). Within the process of preparation for filing a shelf prospectus of Hapoalim Hanpakot Ltd. (the issuance arm of the Bank, which is a company under full ownership), the Israel Securities Authority requested that the Bank present these data for 2016 in a manner that consistently applies the aforesaid excluded components.

** Reclassification of certain actuarial cost components of employee benefits from salary expenses to other expenses. For further details, see Note 1C(3) to the Condensed Financial Statements.

*** Net financing profit includes net interest income and non-interest financing income (expenses).

(1) Calculated on an annualized basis.

(2) Does not include expenses in respect of the update of the provision in connection with the Bank Group’s business with American clients, and costs in respect of the discontinuation of activity in Switzerland.

(3) Comparative figures, including credit of the Isracard Group, were restated in order to present a discontinued operation separately from continued operations. For further details, see Note 1E to the Condensed Financial Statements.

Condensed financial information and principal performance indicators over time(1) (continued) As at For the year ended

December 31 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2017 2017 2016 NIS million Main balance sheet data Total assets 451,366 449,734 454,424 448,105 Of which: cash and deposits with banks 83,261 81,948 86,093 80,367 Securities 59,616 70,479 65,416 71,429 Net credit to the public 272,458 260,249 265,853 258,691 Net problematic credit risk 6,900 7,212 6,822 7,358 Net impaired balance sheet debts 2,388 2,499 2,097 3,094 Total liabilities 414,586 414,105 418,420 413,880 Of which: deposits from the public 345,717 340,761 347,344 338,494 Deposits from banks 3,846 3,979 3,649 4,077 Bonds and subordinated notes 29,949 30,736 29,058 33,560 Shareholders’ equity 36,654 35,458 35,863 34,047 Impaired credit to the public not accruing interest income (NPL) 2,269 2,571 2,073 3,480 Additional data Share price at end of period (in NIS) 24.8 23.5 25.6 22.9 For the three months ended For the six months ended For the year ended

December 31 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2017 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2017 2017 2016 Total dividend per share (in agorot)* 18.83 22.98 37.17 26.08 64.53 51.44 Ratio of fees to average assets 0.19 % 0.28 % 0.39 % 0.39 % 1.14 % 1.18 %

* According to the date of declaration.

(1) Comparative figures, including credit of the Isracard Group, were restated in order to present a discontinued operation separately from continued operations. For further details, see Note 1E to the Condensed Financial Statements.

