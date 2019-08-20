Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk PT    BMRI   ID1000095003

BANK MANDIRI (PERSERO) TBK PT

(BMRI)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: WhatsApp in talks to launch mobile payments in Indonesia - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 03:51am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The WhatsApp messaging application is seen on a phone screen

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Facebook Inc messaging service WhatsApp is in talks with multiple Indonesian digital payment firms to offer their mobile transaction services, in a bid to tap the nation's fast growing e-commerce sector, people familiar with the matter said.

Indonesia could become the second country worldwide where WhatsApp introduces such services, as it awaits regulatory approval from India, its biggest market by users, that has been delayed due to local data storage rules.

But unlike in India where it plans to offer direct peer-to-peer payment services, WhatsApp will simply serve as a platform in Indonesia supporting payments via local digital wallets due to tough licensing regulations, the sources told Reuters.

The Indonesia model could become a template for Whatsapp to adopt in other emerging markets to get around regulations on foreign players creating their own digital wallets, the sources said.

Indonesia, home to 260 million people and Southeast Asia's largest economy, is one of the top-five markets globally for Whatsapp, with over 100 million users.

The nation is set to see its e-commerce industry tripling to $100 billion by 2025, according to some estimates, but it also has some of the region's strictest digital payments regulations.

WhatsApp is in advanced talks with several digital payments firms including ride hailer Go-Jek, mobile payments firm DANA, backed by China's Ant Financial, and fintech startup OVO, which is owned by Indonesian conglomerate Lippo Group and is also backed by ride hailing company Grab, the sources said.

Deals with the three firms are expected to be finalised shortly, the people said, declining to be named as the talks are private.

WhatsApp has also approached state-owned Bank Mandiri, which operates a digital wallet, they said.

The Indonesia plan comes after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced earlier this year that it would be rolling out WhatsApp payments to "some countries".

"As Mark has said earlier this year... we are looking to bring digital payments to more countries," a Facebook spokeswoman told Reuters.

"WhatsApp is in conversations with financial partners in Indonesia about payments, however the discussions are in early stages and we do not have anything further to share at this stage."

Go-Jek declined to comment. DANA, OVO and Bank Mandiri did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

A spokeswoman for the Mandiri-backed e-wallet LinkAja said she could not confirm any talks with WhatsApp.

The service was originally planned to start at the end of 2019, but two sources said they expected it to be delayed by several months, as WhatsApp would not want to launch in Indonesia before India.

One source said WhatsApp would need to get a nod from regulator Bank Indonesia before proceeding. Bank Indonesia did not respond to requests from comment.

(Reporting by Fanny Potkin and Ed Davies; Additional reporting by Singapore bureau; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Fanny Potkin
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK MANDIRI (PERSERO) TBK PT End-of-day quote.
FACEBOOK 1.34% 186.17 Delayed Quote.42.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK MANDIRI (PERSERO) TBK
03:51aEXCLUSIVE : WhatsApp in talks to launch mobile payments in Indonesia - sources
RE
08/14SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most end firmer on Trump's trade concession; Indonesia l..
RE
08/08SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Indonesia extends gains on dovish comments from central ..
RE
08/05SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Join global selloff; Philippines slumps three percent
RE
08/01SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Philippines rises on upbeat corporate results; other mar..
RE
07/17BANK MANDIRI PERSERO TBK PT : Indonesia's Bank Mandiri first-half profit rises 1..
RE
07/16SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Philippine eases off 16-month high; Singapore up ahead o..
RE
07/16Philippine eases off 16-month high; Singapore up ahead of trade data (July 16..
RE
07/04BANK MANDIRI PERSERO TBK PT : Indonesia's Bank Mandiri revives plan to acquire P..
RE
06/14BANK MANDIRI PERSERO TBK PT : 29 Indonesian businesses win SME100 Awards as 'Fas..
AQ
More news
Financials (IDR)
Sales 2019 89 876 B
EBIT 2019 49 890 B
Net income 2019 27 867 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,40%
P/E ratio 2019 12,4x
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 3 816x
Capi. / Sales2020 3 440x
Capitalization 343 000 B
Chart BANK MANDIRI (PERSERO) TBK PT
Duration : Period :
Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk PT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 8 897,39  IDR
Last Close Price 7 350,00  IDR
Spread / Highest target 42,9%
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kartika Wirjoatmodjo President Director
Hartadi A. Sarwono President Commissioner
Rico Usthavia Franz Director-Information Technology & Operations
Panji Irawan Finance Director
Askolani Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK MANDIRI (PERSERO) TBK PT24 063
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY11.34%344 382
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.97%265 455
BANK OF AMERICA10.67%251 603
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.80%195 587
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.30%185 314
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group