Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Bank Maspion Indonesia Tbk PT    BMAS   ID1000128200

BANK MASPION INDONESIA TBK PT

(BMAS)
No quotes available
--   --.--%
07:48aIndonesia, UAE firms sign agreements worth $9.7 billion - Indonesian government
RE
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indonesia, UAE firms sign agreements worth $9.7 billion - Indonesian government

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 07:48am EDT
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo and Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan hold a pitcher as they plant a tree during a welcoming ceremony at the presidential palace in Bogor

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Companies in Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates have signed agreements worth a total of $9.7 billion during an official visit of Abu Dhabi crown prince to the Southeast Asian country, the Indonesian government said on Wednesday.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in at the presidential palace in Bogor, south of the capital Jakarta.

On the sidelines of the visit, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) signed an agreement with Indonesia's state-owned energy company PT Pertamina for oil and gas collaboration in both countries and globally, which has a potential value of $2.5 billion, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

ADNOC said the deal covered projects in the United Arab Emirates' upstream oil and gas sector as well as refining and petrochemicals, LNG, LPG, aviation fuel and fuel retail opportunities in Indonesia.

Indonesia's Chandra Asri Petrochemical also signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi's investment company Mubadala and Austrian energy firm OMV to explore opportunities in petrochemicals, the three companies said in a joint statement.

The foreign ministry said the three were exploring the development of a naphtha cracker and petrochemical complex, with a potential value of $6 billion.

Indonesia's Maspion Group signed an agreement with Dubai Port World to develop a container terminal in Gresik in East Java, the ministry said, valuing the deal at $1.2 billion.

Both leaders also talked about increasing investment in Indonesia's tourism sector and allowing Indonesian state construction firms to participate in projects in the United Arab Emirates, according to the statement.

President Widodo, after winning an election in April, has pledged more investment opportunities to create jobs in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

(Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; editing by David Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK MASPION INDONESIA TBK PT End-of-day quote.
CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK PT End-of-day quote.
OMV AG 1.46% 43.78 End-of-day quote.13.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK MASPION INDONESIA TBK
07:48aIndonesia, UAE firms sign agreements worth $9.7 billion - Indonesian governme..
RE
More news
Chart BANK MASPION INDONESIA TBK PT
Duration : Period :
Bank Maspion Indonesia Tbk PT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Herman Halim President Director
Henry Kaunang President Commissioner
Magdalena Head-Information Technology Unit
Muhammad Pujiono Santoso Independent Commissioner
Diana Alim Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK MASPION INDONESIA TBK PT95
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD8.64%53 475
AL RAJHI BANKING & INVESTMENT CORP SJSC--.--%47 459
FIRSTRAND LIMITED-0.76%26 257
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED13.59%10 476
ABSA GROUP LTD0.00%10 135
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group