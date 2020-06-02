Log in
Bank Millennium S.A.

BANK MILLENNIUM S.A.

(MIL)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank Millennium S A : Impact of the Monetary Policy Council's decision to cut interest rates, dated 28th May 2020, on the financial performance of Bank Millennium S.A. Capital Group in 2020.

06/02/2020

The Management Board of Bank Millennium S.A. with its head office in Warsaw informs that after factoring into its estimates the Monetary Policy Council's decision on 28th May to cut the base interest rate to 0.1% and the lombard rate to 0.5%, it currently expects negative impact of these rate cuts on the Bank Millennium S.A. Capital Group's net interest income of approximately PLN85 - 90 million in the remaining part of the year.

The actual impact may vary and will largely depend on achieved business results, changes in cost of financing and other mitigation actions.

Legal basis:
art. 17 (1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR).

Disclaimer

Bank Millennium SA published this content on 02 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2020 17:50:03 UTC
