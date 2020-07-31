Bank Millennium S A : Information on swap of the former BIG BANK SA shares into Bank Millennium S.A. shares

In execution of the Decision of the Polish Securities and Exchange Commission (at present the Polish Financial Supervision Authority), of 3.01.2001, amended with decisions dated 22.05.2001 and 13.01.2004, on granting approval to transfer outside the regulated market 87,594 common bearer shares of Bank Millennium S.A. ('Bank'), obliging the Bank to disclose by announcement in the form of current reports, two times a year i.e. by 31.01 and 31.07, the terms and conditions of the transaction to swap shares of the former BIG BANK S.A. (previously: Łódzki Bank Rozwoju S.A.) into shares of the Bank (previously: BIG Bank GDAŃSKI S.A.), in connection with the merger of both banks on 5.01.2001, in the half of the year preceding the announcement, The Management Board of the Bank informs that during the period from 1.01.2020 to 30.06.2020 no transfer of Bank's bearers shares took place outside the regulated market onto the shareholders of the former BIG BANK S.A., in exchange for shares of the former BIG BANK S.A.

In total, in the period from 1 July 2001 to 30 June 2020 the ownership of 58,238 common bearer shares of the Bank was transferred onto 141 shareholders of the former BIG BANK S.A., in exchange for 29,119 shares of the former BIG BANK S.A. worth PLN 366,899.40 counted at the purchase price by the Bank of PLN 6.30 per share.

Legal basis:

SEC decision No. DSPN/416/29/03 of 13.01.2004.