Bank Millennium S A : Preliminary information on the impact of CODIV-19 coronavirus pandemic on the activities of the Bank Millennium S.A. Capital Group.

Following the statement from ESMA on issuers obligations as regards the disclosure, as soon as possible, of any relevant significant information concerning the impacts of COVID-19 on their fundamentals, prospects or financial situation, the Management Board of Bank Millennium S.A. with its head office in Warsaw ('Bank') would like to stress that at present it is still very difficult to have a full assessment of the consequences of the crisis, namely the effects of the likely recession in Poland and in the rest of the world, the time needed to gradually return to normal activity, the impacts on households and companies, and the burden that will fall on the financial sector.

Having these limitations in consideration, the Management Board of the Bank preliminarily informs that according to its current assessment, COVID-19 pandemic and its highly negative impact on the economic environment, as well as the reductions of the reference rates by the Monetary Policy Council at its meetings on March 17 and April 8 this year will have a negative impact on the activity and financial results of Bank Millennium S. A. Capital Group ('Group').

Business, continuity of operations and credit risk

Management Boards of the Bank and the Group's companies, together with dedicated operating committees, have been monitoring the developments on an ongoing basis and spare no efforts to ensure undisturbed operation of the Group. The work of most of the Bank's branches has been undisturbed, although for the sake of client and employee safety, the working hours have been shortened and at the same time the Bank has been strongly encouraging its clients to use remote channels.

Business continuity procedures were implemented, including work from home of the highest possible number of staff.

The Bank on a permanent basis will take or adjust its decisions and adopt the procedures that may be more appropriate to deal with the effects of the crisis and any of its developments.

The Bank anticipates a lower-than-assumed demand for financial products and services. In addition, the financial situation of some of the Group's clients may deteriorate despite the Group's initiatives aimed at partial mitigation of the effects of the pandemic (i.a. the offer of temporary suspension of repayments of the loan capital and interest instalments for retail customers) and the Bank's active participation in the activities of the banking sector aimed at reducing the effects of the pandemic on the clients and Polish economy. Additionally, on case-by-case basis, the Bank and its leasing subsidiary started to offer their corporate customers support solutions including deferral of instalments and lending with the use of new guarantee schemes offered by Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego (BGK).

The liquidity and capital position

The liquidity and capital position of the Group remain very strong.

The decision of the Ministry of Finance on 18 March 2020 to reduce from 3% to 0% the systemic risk buffer results in the equivalent reduction of the capital ratio requirements at the solo and consolidated level. Consequently, the minimum capital requirements for the Bank and for the Group are now 15.5% and 15.4% respectively, while the required Tier 1 ratio is now 12.2% and 12.2% respectively. The Management Board reminds that as at the end of December 2019, the capital ratios were the following: Total Capital ratio was 20.0% and 20.1% at solo and consolidated level, while Tier 1 ratio was 16.8% and 16.9% respectively.

The decision of the Banking Guarantee Fund on 26 March 2020 to extend by one year the date of full implementation of MREL requirements as well as noobligation to reach an interim level in 2020 provides more time to assess the new requirements and flexibility in their achievement. The above-mentioned reduction of the systemic risk buffer also decreases the future level of MREL requirements.

Weaker PLN impact

Weakening of the Polish zloty may affect the cost of legal risk of FX mortgage loans. At present it is difficult to credibly estimate the scale of this impact, however the Bank decided to create additional PLN55 million provision for this risk in 1Q20.

Interest rate reduction, decrease of the mandatory reserve ratio and their impact on the results

The above-mentioned decisions of the Monetary Policy Council to reduce interest rates as well as the change in the parameters of the mandatory deposits reserves requirements from April 30 on, will altogether have a negative impact on the Group's net interest income of around PLN160 million to PLN190 million until year-end 2020. The actual impact may vary and will largely depend on achieved business results, changes in the cost of financing and other offsetting measures.

The Management Board of the Bank will present an update on the impact of the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 on the operations of the Bank and Group in the financial report for 1Q20.

Overall impact on 1Q20 results

Due to the adverse outcome of the abovementioned factors, the Management Board informs that the net profit expected in 1Q20 will be below the 1Q19 net profit.

Legal basis:

art. 17 (1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR).