Bank Millennium : Preliminary (non-audited) results of Bank Millennium Capital Group in 2018

02/05/2019 | 02:34am EST

Bank Millennium SA Management Board presents in the attachment 'Preliminary (non-audited) results of Bank Millennium Capital Group in 2018'.

At the same time the Management Board informs that attached selected financial results are preliminary and may differ from the data, which will be included in the annual report for 2018.

LEGAL BASIS:
Art. 17 sec. 1 of Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR Regulation).

Preliminary (non-audited) results of Bank Millennium Capital Group in 2018

Disclaimer

Bank Millennium SA published this content on 05 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 07:33:08 UTC
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2018 2 713 M
EBIT 2018 1 450 M
Net income 2018 740 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 0,39%
P/E ratio 2018 14,60
P/E ratio 2019 13,78
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,94x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,51x
Capitalization 10 700 M
Chart BANK MILLENNIUM SA
Duration : Period :
Bank Millennium SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK MILLENNIUM SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 9,42  PLN
Spread / Average Target 6,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joao Nuno Lima Bras Jorge Chairman-Management Board
Boguslaw Jerzy Kott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Fernando Maria Cardoso Rodrigues Bicho Chief Financial Officer
Andrzej Kozminski Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Dariusz Rosati Secretary-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK MILLENNIUM SA0.57%2 856
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.41%345 444
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.81%292 076
BANK OF AMERICA15.18%274 414
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.83%238 139
WELLS FARGO6.14%230 231
