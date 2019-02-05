Bank Millennium : Preliminary (non-audited) results of Bank Millennium Capital Group in 2018

Bank Millennium SA Management Board presents in the attachment 'Preliminary (non-audited) results of Bank Millennium Capital Group in 2018'.

At the same time the Management Board informs that attached selected financial results are preliminary and may differ from the data, which will be included in the annual report for 2018.

LEGAL BASIS:

Art. 17 sec. 1 of Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR Regulation).

Preliminary (non-audited) results of Bank Millennium Capital Group in 2018