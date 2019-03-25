Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Bank Millennium SA    BIGW   PLBIG0000016

BANK MILLENNIUM SA

(BIGW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bank Millennium : The list of shareholders who held at least 5% of votes on the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting of Bank Millennium S.A. held on 25 March 2019.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 02:25pm EDT

The Management Board of Bank Millennium S.A. ('the Bank') hereby informs about the shareholders who held at least 5% of votes on the Ordinary General Meeting of Bank Millennium S.A. held on 25 March 2019 ('the OGM'), together with the information on the amount of votes held by each of them and with the indication of their share (percentage) in the number of votes on OGM and in the total amount of votes:

NO. SHAREHOLDERS NUMBER OF VOTES AT OGM % SHARE IN VOTE AT OGM % SHARE IN VOTE IN TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTES
1. BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUES 607 771 505 64,77 50,10
2. NATIONALE-NEDERLANDEN OTWARTY FUNDUSZ EMERYTALNY 100 000 000 10,66 8,24
3. AVIVA OTWARTY FUNDUSZ EMERYTALNY AVIVA BZ WBK 76 300 000 8,13 6,29
4. OTWARTY FUNDUSZ EMERYTALNY PZU 'ZŁOTA JESIEŃ' 68 000 000 7,25 5,61

On the Ordinary General Meeting of Bank Millennium S.A. held on 25 March 2019 in total 211 shareholders took part representing 77,35% of Bank's share capital.

Disclaimer

Bank Millennium SA published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 18:24:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK MILLENNIUM SA
02:25pBANK MILLENNIUM : The list of shareholders who held at least 5% of votes on the ..
PU
03/13BANK MILLENNIUM : Consent of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority to inclu..
PU
02/05BANK MILLENNIUM : Change of disclosure date of consolidated and non-consolidated..
PU
02/05BANK MILLENNIUM : Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about Bank Millennium ..
AQ
02/05BANK MILLENNIUM : Preliminary (non-audited) results of Bank Millennium Capital G..
PU
01/17BANK MILLENNIUM : The Management Board Resolution of Bank Millennium S.A. in the..
PU
2018BANK MILLENNIUM : Timetable of announcements of periodical reports by Bank Mille..
PU
2018BANK MILLENNIUM : Letter of Polish Financial Supervision Authority (“PFSA&..
PU
2018BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUES : Societe Generale sells Polish unit for $483m
AQ
2018Societe Generale sells its Euro Bank in Poland to Bank Millennium for 425.2m..
AQ
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2019 3 164 M
EBIT 2019 1 575 M
Net income 2019 775 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 14,91
P/E ratio 2020 11,53
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,54x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,12x
Capitalization 11 185 M
Chart BANK MILLENNIUM SA
Duration : Period :
Bank Millennium SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK MILLENNIUM SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 9,77  PLN
Spread / Average Target 6,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joao Nuno Lima Bras Jorge Chairman-Management Board
Boguslaw Jerzy Kott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Fernando Maria Cardoso Rodrigues Bicho Chief Financial Officer
Andrzej Kozminski Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Dariusz Rosati Secretary-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK MILLENNIUM SA5.13%2 941
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY2.19%326 638
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.48%289 720
BANK OF AMERICA9.62%260 348
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.36%237 237
WELLS FARGO4.84%219 422
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.