Bank Millennium : The list of shareholders who held at least 5% of votes on the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting of Bank Millennium S.A. held on 25 March 2019.

The Management Board of Bank Millennium S.A. ('the Bank') hereby informs about the shareholders who held at least 5% of votes on the Ordinary General Meeting of Bank Millennium S.A. held on 25 March 2019 ('the OGM'), together with the information on the amount of votes held by each of them and with the indication of their share (percentage) in the number of votes on OGM and in the total amount of votes:

NO. SHAREHOLDERS NUMBER OF VOTES AT OGM % SHARE IN VOTE AT OGM % SHARE IN VOTE IN TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTES 1. BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUES 607 771 505 64,77 50,10 2. NATIONALE-NEDERLANDEN OTWARTY FUNDUSZ EMERYTALNY 100 000 000 10,66 8,24 3. AVIVA OTWARTY FUNDUSZ EMERYTALNY AVIVA BZ WBK 76 300 000 8,13 6,29 4. OTWARTY FUNDUSZ EMERYTALNY PZU 'ZŁOTA JESIEŃ' 68 000 000 7,25 5,61

On the Ordinary General Meeting of Bank Millennium S.A. held on 25 March 2019 in total 211 shareholders took part representing 77,35% of Bank's share capital.