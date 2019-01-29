Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT    BBNI   ID1000096605

BANK NEGARA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK PT (BBNI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bank Negara Indonesia Persero Tbk PT : Change in The Company Corporate Secretary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 09:44am EST

DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION

RELATED TO THE COMPANY CORPORATE SECRETARY

In compliance with the Regulation of the Indonesia Financial Services Authority No. 35/POJK.04/2014 on Corporate Secretary of Issuers or Public Companies, Listing Regulation No. : I-A Attachment to the Decree of the Board of Directors of PT Bursa Efek Indonesia Number Kep-00183/BEI/12-2018 dated 26 Desember 2018 on Listing of Shares (Stock) and Equity-Type Securities Other Than Stock Issued by the Listed Company, and Listing Regulation Number : I-E Attachment to the Decree of the Board of Directors of PT Bursa Efek Jakarta Number KEP : KEP-306/BEJ/07-2004 dated 19 July 2004 on the Requirement to Submit Information, PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (hereinafter referred to as "the Company") hereby inform that Kiryanto is no longer acting as Corporate Secretary of the Company, effective as of January 28, 2019.

With respect to the above, the Corporate Secretary role will be held temporarily by Meiliana effective as of January 28, 2019.

Further, all correspondence shall be addressed to:

Nama Alamat

:Meiliana

: Corporate Secretary & Communication Division BNI Building 24th Floor

Jl. Jenderal Sudirman Kav. 1 Jakarta 10220

Email

:

meiliana@bni.co.id

Jakarta, January 29, 2019

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Board of Directors

Disclaimer

BNI - PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk published this content on 29 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2019 14:43:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK NEGARA INDONESIA (PER
09:44aBANK NEGARA INDONESIA PERSERO TBK PT : Change in The Company Corporate Secretary
PU
01/15BANK NEGARA INDONESIA PERSERO TBK PT : VBI to be among drivers for Islamic finan..
AQ
2018BANK NEGARA INDONESIA PERSERO TBK PT : Dubai FSA enhance supervision of banks, i..
AQ
2018BANK NEGARA INDONESIA PERSERO TBK PT : DFSA signs MoU with Bank Negara Malaysia
AQ
2018SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Surge after Sino-U.S. trade ceasefire
RE
2018Inner-city toll developer receives Rp 13.7 trillion loan
AQ
2018BANK NEGARA INDONESIA PERSERO TBK PT : Refer to Bank Negara first before impleme..
AQ
2018Southeast Asia stocks - Most fall on soft China economic data; Indonesia top ..
RE
2018BANK NEGARA INDONESIA PERSERO TBK PT : RM1bil fund to help spur sale of affordab..
AQ
2018BANK NEGARA INDONESIA PERSERO TBK PT : Former Goldman Banker Forfeits Nearly $44..
AQ
More news
Financials (IDR)
Sales 2019 54 661 B
EBIT 2019 26 284 B
Net income 2019 17 172 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,26%
P/E ratio 2019 9,87
P/E ratio 2020 8,70
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,07x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,74x
Capitalization 168 006 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 9 481  IDR
Spread / Average Target 4,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Achmad Baiquni President Director
Ari Kuncoro President Commissioner
Rico Rizal Budidarmo Finance Director
Pataniari Siahaan Independent Commissioner
Revrisond Baswir Independent Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK NEGARA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK PT11 928
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD2.22%188 995
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%81 195
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP7.07%53 880
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD4.01%51 216
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC1.80%50 365
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.