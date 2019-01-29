Bank Negara Indonesia Persero Tbk PT : Change in The Company Corporate Secretary

DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION

RELATED TO THE COMPANY CORPORATE SECRETARY

In compliance with the Regulation of the Indonesia Financial Services Authority No. 35/POJK.04/2014 on Corporate Secretary of Issuers or Public Companies, Listing Regulation No. : I-A Attachment to the Decree of the Board of Directors of PT Bursa Efek Indonesia Number Kep-00183/BEI/12-2018 dated 26 Desember 2018 on Listing of Shares (Stock) and Equity-Type Securities Other Than Stock Issued by the Listed Company, and Listing Regulation Number : I-E Attachment to the Decree of the Board of Directors of PT Bursa Efek Jakarta Number KEP : KEP-306/BEJ/07-2004 dated 19 July 2004 on the Requirement to Submit Information, PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (hereinafter referred to as "the Company") hereby inform that Kiryanto is no longer acting as Corporate Secretary of the Company, effective as of January 28, 2019.

With respect to the above, the Corporate Secretary role will be held temporarily by Meiliana effective as of January 28, 2019.

Further, all correspondence shall be addressed to:

Nama Alamat

:Meiliana

: Corporate Secretary & Communication Division BNI Building 24th Floor

Jl. Jenderal Sudirman Kav. 1 Jakarta 10220

Email

:

meiliana@bni.co.id

Jakarta, January 29, 2019

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Board of Directors