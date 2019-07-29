Bank OCBC NISP Tbk PT : Semester I Tahun 2019, Laba Bersih Bank OCBC NISP Tumbuh 15%

Jakarta, July 30, 2019 - In the midst of dynamic and challenging economic conditions, Bank OCBC NISP recorded good performance marked by 15% growth in net income of Rp1.5 T in the First Semester of 2019 from Rp1.3 T in the First Semester of 2018.

Armed with the spirit of 'Tidak Ada Yang Tidak Bisa (TAYTB)' or 'No Such Things as Can't', Bank OCBC NISP is optimistic that the good performance achieved in the first half of 2019 will be maintained in the Second Semester of 2019. In this First Semester of 2019, Bank OCBC NISP recorded 8% growth in Third Party Funds, dominated by low-cost funds (CASA) which composition reached 37.6% of the total third party funds collected. The Bank's potential for loan distribution can still be developed, marked by the Loan to Deposit (LDR) which reached 91.1% per end of First Semester of 2019.

Meanwhile, loan increased 2% YoY to Rp119 T per end of First Semester 2019 distributed as working capital, investment and consumer loans. This positive increase was followed by Bank's ability to consistently maintain credit quality with the ratio of non-performing loans (NPL) below regulatory threshold, with gross NPL of 1.8% and net NPL of 0.8%.

'Amid the dynamic and challenging economic condition, Bank OCBC NISP keeps recording their Third-Party Funds growth during the first half of 2019 at 8% YoY. This is the outcome of our initiatives including to expand the reach of our savings products Tanda 360o Plus and Taka. We are optimistic that Bank OCBC NISP can continue to grow healthily and sustainably, guided by the prudent principle in presenting a variety of innovative banking products and services,' Parwati Surjaudaja, President Director of Bank OCBC NISP.

To achieve healthy and sustainable growth, Bank OCBC NISP has prepared a variety of strategies including strengthening business models, accelerating retail growth by specifically targeting the younger generation segments, supporting sustainable financial initiatives and continuing transformation by optimizing digital initiatives and delivering a better customer experience.

'Economic and political stability boosts our optimism that credit and third-party funds growth will continue to show improvement in the second semester of 2019. To meet customers' need, Bank OCBC NISP presents Nyala Bisnis and Nyala Individu service solutions to help customers manage their personal and business finances plus loan facility with competitive pricing and faster credit process,' Parwati concluded.

