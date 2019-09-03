Log in
BANK OF AMERICA    BAC

BANK OF AMERICA

(BAC)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/03 04:57:41 pm
26.99 USD   -1.89%
04:57pBank Stocks Fall on Global Growth Worries
DJ
04:39pRecent U.S. corporate responses to gun violence
RE
03:21pBank Stocks Fall on Global Growth Worries
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Bank Stocks Fall on Global Growth Worries

09/03/2019 | 04:57pm EDT

By Jessica Menton

Bank stocks came under pressure Tuesday as weak manufacturing data and a drop in bond yields renewed fears over a slowdown in U.S. economic growth.

A closely watched gauge of U.S. factory activity showed the manufacturing sector contracted in August for the first time since 2016, raising concerns about demand for bank loans for everything from the housing market to the auto industry.

The KBW Nasdaq Bank Index of large commercial lenders fell 1.8% on Tuesday, its biggest one-day percentage loss since Aug. 23. Investors tend to track the financial sector because bank stocks are thought to reflect the health of the broader American economy.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Bank of America Corp. fell 2.4% and 1.7%, respectively. Meanwhile, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Morgan Stanley each fell at least 1%.

The broader S&P 500 dropped 0.7%.

Bond yields also slid, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note settling at 1.469% Tuesday, compared with 1.503% Friday. Yields fall when bond prices rise.

A drop in bond yields, especially for longer-dated debt, typically hurts bank stocks because their profit margins tend to expand when there is a larger difference between short-term deposit costs and longer-term lending rates.

Investors also have raised bets that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates again this year, which could potentially weigh on bank margins. But some analysts said that questions surrounding central-bank policy aren't the only thing that have been weighing on investors' minds. The ongoing trade war between Washington and Beijing threatens to crimp corporate profits.

"It's more of a confidence problem when it comes to banks because companies are more apprehensive about investing in their business with the backdrop of a trade war going on," said R.J. Grant, director of equity trading at KBW Inc. "The rate picture is just one thing to monitor, not the predominant thing."

Write to Jessica Menton at Jessica.Menton@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA -1.67% 27.05 Delayed Quote.11.65%
CITIGROUP INC. -1.45% 63.42 Delayed Quote.23.61%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.08% 26118.02 Delayed Quote.13.19%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC -2.42% 198.97 Delayed Quote.22.07%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY -1.18% 108.56 Delayed Quote.12.54%
MORGAN STANLEY -1.21% 40.99 Delayed Quote.4.64%
NASDAQ 100 -1.06% 7609.513164 Delayed Quote.21.50%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.11% 7874.158448 Delayed Quote.20.01%
S&P 500 -0.69% 2906.27 Delayed Quote.16.74%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY -1.03% 46.09 Delayed Quote.1.06%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 91 856 M
EBIT 2019 38 496 M
Net income 2019 26 733 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,41%
P/E ratio 2019 9,69x
P/E ratio 2020 8,98x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,79x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,78x
Capitalization 256 B
Chart BANK OF AMERICA
Duration : Period :
Bank of America Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 32,94  $
Last Close Price 27,51  $
Spread / Highest target 59,9%
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Catherine P. Bessant President-Global Product Solutions & CMO
Thomas Kell Montag Co-Chief Operating Officer
Paul M. Donofrio Chief Financial Officer
Thomas J. May Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA11.65%256 071
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY12.54%351 224
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA1.89%257 411
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.06%205 192
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.32%187 314
CITIGROUP INC.23.61%145 370
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
