Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bank of America    BAC

BANK OF AMERICA (BAC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bank branches lose influence in battle for U.S. market share: study

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 12:14am EST
People ride the escalators in the JP Morgan & Chase Co. building in New York

(Reuters) - In a world with fewer branches, banks will need to rely more heavily on advertising to win market share, according to a study released on Thursday by McKinsey.

"The correlation between adding capacity and gaining share has started to break down," senior partner at the management consulting firm Pradip Patiath said.

The percentage of customers who prefer to transact in branches declined to 26 percent from 38 percent in 2016, the study found.

Branches are still among the factors McKinsey uses to determine opportunities to gain market share, but marketing, digital tools and customer satisfaction are becoming more influential.

Banks are rushing to develop digital tools to keep customers engaged, but effective marketing of those apps can determine who wins more consumer dollars.

Brand recall is strongly correlated with deposit share, McKinsey found, which explains why some of the largest banks are ramping up marketing investments or experimenting with new advertisements.

JPMorgan Chase & Co's marketing expenditure jumped 13 percent in 2018 to $3.3 billion as the largest U.S. bank by assets sought to gain even more market share.

The second-largest U.S. lender, Bank of America Corp, unveiled a new ad campaign starring its usually quiet CEO over the holidays.

Marketing spend is not the best indicator of who will win share, Patiath said. "Banks need to get more savvy about marketing."

"Instead of putting an ad in the Wall Street Journal or in the Super Bowl, can I find a way to get the same reach for a fraction of the cost?" he added.

(Reporting by Imani Moise; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Imani Moise
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA -0.17% 28.73 Delayed Quote.16.60%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY -0.05% 103.74 Delayed Quote.6.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF AMERICA
12:14aBANK BRANCHES LOSE INFLUENCE IN BATT : study
RE
02/06BANK OF AMERICA : Carvana, Bank of America launch online used car sales, financi..
AQ
02/06BANK OF AMERICA : Merrill Lynch Community Development Banking Provided a Record ..
BU
02/06BANK OF AMERICA : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering o..
PU
02/06BANK OF AMERICA : Introduces New Digital Tools for Small Business
BU
02/05BANK OF AMERICA : University Chair, Scholarship and Financial Center Established..
PU
02/05BANK OF AMERICA : Form of prospectus disclosing information, facts, events cover..
PU
02/05BANK OF AMERICA : Fwp
PU
02/05EXCLUSIVE : Britain's financial heartland unbowed as Brexit risks deepen
RE
02/04BANK OF AMERICA : Leading Businesses Charge Ahead With Electric Vehicles to Tack..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 94 305 M
EBIT 2019 40 549 M
Net income 2019 27 823 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,40%
P/E ratio 2019 9,90
P/E ratio 2020 8,92
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,95x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,87x
Capitalization 278 B
Chart BANK OF AMERICA
Duration : Period :
Bank of America Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 32,5 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Catherine P. Bessant President-Global Product Solutions & CMO
Thomas Kell Montag Co-Chief Operating Officer
Paul M. Donofrio Chief Financial Officer
Thomas J. May Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA16.60%278 282
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.32%345 144
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.81%291 966
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.83%238 212
WELLS FARGO6.92%231 926
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC0.57%170 675
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.