Bank of America : An amendment to a 3 filing. Non-EDGAR filing

As Berkshire is in the chain of ownership of each subsidiary listed, it may be deemed presently to both beneficially own and have a pecuniary interest in all shares presently directly owned by such subsidiaries. Warren E. Buffett, as the controlling stockholder of Berkshire, may be deemed presently to beneficially own, but only to the extent he has a pecuniary interest in, the shares presently owned by each of these subsidiaries. Mr. Buffett disclaims beneficial ownership of the reported securities except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.