Bank of America : An annual report of employee stock purchase, savings and similar plans

0
06/20/2019 | 01:04pm EDT

Table of Contents

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 11-K

FOR ANNUAL REPORTS OF EMPLOYEE STOCK

PURCHASE SAVINGS AND SIMILAR PLANS

PURSUANT TO SECTION 15(d) OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

  • ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018

OR

  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Commission file number 1-6523

  1. Full title of the plan and the address of the plan, if different from that of the issuer named below: The Bank of America 401(k) Plan
  2. Name of issuer of the securities held pursuant to the plan and the address of its principal executive office:

Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America Corporate Center

Charlotte, NC 28255

Table of Contents

Financial Statements and Report of

Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

The Bank of America 401(k) Plan

December 31, 2018 and 2017

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

1-2

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

STATEMENTS OF NET ASSETS AVAILABLE FOR BENEFITS-DECEMBER 31, 2018 and 2017

3

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS AVAILABLE FOR BENEFITS-YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018

4

NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

5-18

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE:

SCHEDULE H, LINE 4i-SCHEDULE OF ASSETS

19-20

SIGNATURE

21

EXHIBIT INDEX

22

EXHIBIT 23.1

23

All other schedules required by Section 2520.103-10 of the U.S. Department of Labor's Rules and Regulations for Reporting and Disclosure under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 have been omitted because they are not applicable.

Table of Contents

REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

Plan Participants and the Corporate Benefits Committee of

The Bank of America 401(k) Plan

Opinion on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying statements of net assets available for benefits of The Bank of America 401(k) Plan (the Plan) as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, and the related statement of changes in net assets available for benefits for the year ended December 31, 2018, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the financial statements). In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the net assets available for benefits of the Plan as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, and the changes in net assets available for benefits for the year ended December 31, 2018 in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.

Basis for Opinion

These financial statements are the responsibility of the Plan's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Plan's financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Plan in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.

We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Plan is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. Our audits included consideration of internal control over financial reporting as a basis for designing audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Plan's control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion.

Table of Contents

Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.

Supplemental Information

The schedule of assets as of December 31, 2018 has been subjected to audit procedures performed in conjunction with the audit of the Plan's financial statements. The supplemental information is the responsibility of the Plan's management. Our audit procedures included determining whether the supplemental information reconciles to the financial statements or the underlying accounting and other records, as applicable, and performing procedures to test the completeness and accuracy of the information presented in the supplemental information. In forming our opinion on the supplemental information, we evaluated whether the supplemental information, including its form and content, is presented in conformity with the Department of Labor's Rules and Regulations for Reporting and Disclosure under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974. In our opinion, the supplemental information is fairly stated, in all material respects, in relation to the financial statements as a whole.

/s/ Morris Davis Chan & Tan LLP

We have served as the Plan's auditor since 2000.

Charlotte, North Carolina

June 17, 2019

2

Table of Contents

The Bank of America 401(k) Plan

Statements of Net Assets Available for Benefits

December 31, 2018 and 2017

2018

2017

Assets

Investments, at fair value (Notes 2 and 5)

$20,878,550,294

$22,545,252,187

Plan interest in the Stable Value Master Trust, at contract value (Note 4)

3,322,167,120

3,154,757,527

Total investments

24,200,717,414

25,700,009,714

Accrued dividends and interest receivable

824,498

964,771

Employer contribution receivable

450,775,097

331,771,828

Participant contribution receivable

17,938,054

24,100,201

Participant notes receivable (Notes 1 and 2)

536,991,888

494,310,159

Transfer due from Merrill Lynch & Co. Inc. 401(k) Savings & Investment Plan (Note 11)

10,777,266,135

-

Due from broker for securities sold

70,000

-

Other receivable

3,765,167

6,019,600

Total assets

35,988,348,253

26,557,176,273

Liabilities

Due to broker for securities purchased

70,270

26,325

Other payable

918,126

608,132

Total liabilities

988,396

634,457

Net assets available for benefits

$35,987,359,857

$26,556,541,816

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of America Corporation published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 17:03:09 UTC
