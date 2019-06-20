Bank of America : An annual report of employee stock purchase, savings and similar plans
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
FORM 11-K
FOR ANNUAL REPORTS OF EMPLOYEE STOCK
PURCHASE SAVINGS AND SIMILAR PLANS
PURSUANT TO SECTION 15(d) OF THE
SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018
OR
TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Commission file number 1-6523
Full title of the plan and the address of the plan, if different from that of the issuer named below: The Bank of America 401(k) Plan
Name of issuer of the securities held pursuant to the plan and the address of its principal executive office:
Bank of America Corporation
Bank of America Corporate Center
Charlotte, NC 28255
Financial Statements and Report of
Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
The Bank of America 401(k) Plan
December 31, 2018 and 2017
REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:
STATEMENTS OF NET ASSETS AVAILABLE FOR BENEFITS-DECEMBER 31, 2018 and 2017
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS AVAILABLE FOR BENEFITS-YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018
NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE:
SCHEDULE H, LINE 4i-SCHEDULE OF ASSETS
SIGNATURE
EXHIBIT INDEX
EXHIBIT 23.1
All other schedules required by Section 2520.103-10 of the U.S. Department of Labor's Rules and Regulations for Reporting and Disclosure under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 have been omitted because they are not applicable.
REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM
Plan Participants and the Corporate Benefits Committee of
The Bank of America 401(k) Plan
Opinion on the Financial Statements
We have audited the accompanying statements of net assets available for benefits of The Bank of America 401(k) Plan (the Plan) as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, and the related statement of changes in net assets available for benefits for the year ended December 31, 2018, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the financial statements). In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the net assets available for benefits of the Plan as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, and the changes in net assets available for benefits for the year ended December 31, 2018 in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.
Basis for Opinion
These financial statements are the responsibility of the Plan's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Plan's financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Plan in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.
We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Plan is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. Our audits included consideration of internal control over financial reporting as a basis for designing audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Plan's control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion.
Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.
Supplemental Information
The schedule of assets as of December 31, 2018 has been subjected to audit procedures performed in conjunction with the audit of the Plan's financial statements. The supplemental information is the responsibility of the Plan's management. Our audit procedures included determining whether the supplemental information reconciles to the financial statements or the underlying accounting and other records, as applicable, and performing procedures to test the completeness and accuracy of the information presented in the supplemental information. In forming our opinion on the supplemental information, we evaluated whether the supplemental information, including its form and content, is presented in conformity with the Department of Labor's Rules and Regulations for Reporting and Disclosure under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974. In our opinion, the supplemental information is fairly stated, in all material respects, in relation to the financial statements as a whole.
/s/ Morris Davis Chan & Tan LLP
We have served as the Plan's auditor since 2000.
Charlotte, North Carolina
June 17, 2019
The Bank of America 401(k) Plan
Statements of Net Assets Available for Benefits
December 31, 2018 and 2017
2018
2017
Assets
Investments, at fair value (Notes 2 and 5)
$20,878,550,294
$22,545,252,187
Plan interest in the Stable Value Master Trust, at contract value (Note 4)
3,322,167,120
3,154,757,527
Total investments
24,200,717,414
25,700,009,714
Accrued dividends and interest receivable
824,498
964,771
Employer contribution receivable
450,775,097
331,771,828
Participant contribution receivable
17,938,054
24,100,201
Participant notes receivable (Notes 1 and 2)
536,991,888
494,310,159
Transfer due from Merrill Lynch & Co. Inc. 401(k) Savings & Investment Plan (Note 11)
10,777,266,135
-
Due from broker for securities sold
70,000
-
Other receivable
3,765,167
6,019,600
Total assets
35,988,348,253
26,557,176,273
Liabilities
Due to broker for securities purchased
70,270
26,325
Other payable
918,126
608,132
Total liabilities
988,396
634,457
Net assets available for benefits
$35,987,359,857
$26,556,541,816
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
