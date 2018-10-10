Bank of America : Application Period for the 2019 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Opens October 23, 2018

Today, the Bank of America Chicago Marathon announced that it will start accepting runner applications for the 2019 event on Tuesday, October 23 at chicagomarathon.com .

'On Sunday, we saw 44,571 runnerscross the finish line in Grant Park ‒ each runner with their own motivation, their own story and their own reason why,' said Bank of America Chicago Marathon Executive Race Director Carey Pinkowski. 'As we look forward to 2019, we are excited to welcome the next class of runners to the Bank of America Chicago Marathon.'

Registration will be conducted through a system of guaranteed entry options (starting October 23) as well as through a non-guaranteed entry drawing. Individuals unable to meet the criteria for a guaranteed entry may apply through the non-guaranteed entry drawing that will open on Tuesday, October 30. Runners will have until Thursday, November 29 to apply for either a guaranteed or non-guaranteed entry. The cost of an entry is $205 for United States residents and $230 for those residing outside of the United States.

Guaranteed entry

Runners can qualify for an entry into the 2018 Bank of America Chicago Marathon through several guaranteed entry opportunities.

Time qualifiers who have met the event's age graded qualifying standards or qualify for the event's American Development Program.

Legacy finishers who have completed the Chicago Marathon five or more times within the last 10 years.

Runners who cancelled their 2018 entry.

Charity runners who are fundraising for an official charity as part of the Chicago Marathon Charity Program.

International runners (non-U.S.) participating in the International Tour Group Program.

Runners who have completed the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle 8K four or more times since 2000 and have signed up for the 2019 Shamrock Shuffle.

Non-guaranteed entry

Runners who do not qualify for a guaranteed entry can apply for the non-guaranteed entry drawing. The event will select names from the full pool of non-guaranteed entry applicants and notify runners of their selection status on Tuesday, December 11, 2018.

Additional details about the 2019 application are available at chicagomarathon.com .

About the Bank of America Chicago Marathon

In its 42nd year on Sunday, October 13, the Bank of America Chicago Marathon welcomes thousands of runners from more than 100 countries and all 50 states, including a world-class elite field, top regional and Masters runners, race veterans, debut marathoners and charity runners. The race's iconic course takes runners through 29 vibrant neighborhoods on an architectural and cultural tour of Chicago. Annually, an estimated 1.7 million spectators line the streets cheering on more than 40,000 runners from the start line to the final stretch down Columbus Drive. As a result of the race's national and international draw, the Chicago Marathon assists in raising millions of dollars for a variety of charitable causes while generating $338 million in annual economic impact to its host city. The 2019 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, a member of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, will start and finish in Grant Park beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 13. In advance of the race, a two-day Abbott Health & Fitness Expo will be held at McCormick Place Convention Center on Friday, October 11, and Saturday, October 12. For more information about the event and how to get involved, go to chicagomarathon.com .

