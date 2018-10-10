Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bank of America    BAC

BANK OF AMERICA (BAC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Bank of America : Application Period for the 2019 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Opens October 23, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 04:08pm CEST

Today, the Bank of America Chicago Marathon announced that it will start accepting runner applications for the 2019 event on Tuesday, October 23 at chicagomarathon.com.

'On Sunday, we saw 44,571 runnerscross the finish line in Grant Park ‒ each runner with their own motivation, their own story and their own reason why,' said Bank of America Chicago Marathon Executive Race Director Carey Pinkowski. 'As we look forward to 2019, we are excited to welcome the next class of runners to the Bank of America Chicago Marathon.'

Registration will be conducted through a system of guaranteed entry options (starting October 23) as well as through a non-guaranteed entry drawing. Individuals unable to meet the criteria for a guaranteed entry may apply through the non-guaranteed entry drawing that will open on Tuesday, October 30. Runners will have until Thursday, November 29 to apply for either a guaranteed or non-guaranteed entry. The cost of an entry is $205 for United States residents and $230 for those residing outside of the United States.

Guaranteed entry
Runners can qualify for an entry into the 2018 Bank of America Chicago Marathon through several guaranteed entry opportunities.

  • Time qualifiers who have met the event's age graded qualifying standards or qualify for the event's American Development Program.
  • Legacy finishers who have completed the Chicago Marathon five or more times within the last 10 years.
  • Runners who cancelled their 2018 entry.
  • Charity runners who are fundraising for an official charity as part of the Chicago Marathon Charity Program.
  • International runners (non-U.S.) participating in the International Tour Group Program.
  • Runners who have completed the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle 8K four or more times since 2000 and have signed up for the 2019 Shamrock Shuffle.

Non-guaranteed entry
Runners who do not qualify for a guaranteed entry can apply for the non-guaranteed entry drawing. The event will select names from the full pool of non-guaranteed entry applicants and notify runners of their selection status on Tuesday, December 11, 2018.

Additional details about the 2019 application are available at chicagomarathon.com.

About the Bank of America Chicago Marathon
In its 42nd year on Sunday, October 13, the Bank of America Chicago Marathon welcomes thousands of runners from more than 100 countries and all 50 states, including a world-class elite field, top regional and Masters runners, race veterans, debut marathoners and charity runners. The race's iconic course takes runners through 29 vibrant neighborhoods on an architectural and cultural tour of Chicago. Annually, an estimated 1.7 million spectators line the streets cheering on more than 40,000 runners from the start line to the final stretch down Columbus Drive. As a result of the race's national and international draw, the Chicago Marathon assists in raising millions of dollars for a variety of charitable causes while generating $338 million in annual economic impact to its host city. The 2019 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, a member of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, will start and finish in Grant Park beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 13. In advance of the race, a two-day Abbott Health & Fitness Expo will be held at McCormick Place Convention Center on Friday, October 11, and Saturday, October 12. For more information about the event and how to get involved, go to chicagomarathon.com.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom. Click here to register for news email alerts.

###

Reporters May Contact:
Alex Sawyer, Bank of America Chicago Marathon, 1.312.992.6618
alex.sawyer@cemevent.com

Diane Wagner, Bank of America, 1.312.992.2370
diane.wagner@bankofamerica.com

Disclaimer

Bank of America Corporation published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 14:07:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF AMERICA
04:08pBANK OF AMERICA : Application Period for the 2019 Bank of America Chicago Marath..
PU
03:28pBANK OF AMERICA : Phoenix-Area Millennials Place Homeownership Above Other Life ..
PU
03:28pBANK OF AMERICA : Nashville-Area Millennials Place Homeownership Above Other Lif..
PU
03:28pBANK OF AMERICA : Dallas-Fort Worth-Area Millennials Place Homeownership Above O..
PU
03:14pBANK OF AMERICA : San Francisco-Area Millennials Place Homeownership Above Other..
PU
03:13pBANK OF AMERICA : Charlotte-Area Millennials Place Homeownership Above Other Lif..
PU
03:13pBANK OF AMERICA : Boston-Area Millennials Place Homeownership Above Other Life P..
PU
03:13pBANK OF AMERICA : Austin-Area Millennials Place Homeownership Above Other Life P..
PU
03:07pBANK OF AMERICA : First Comes a Home, Then (Maybe) Love and Marriage
BU
10/09BANK OF AMERICA : robbery suspect sought in Orange Park
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08:24aJPMORGAN : Will It Manage To Impress Again? 
10/09INTERACTIVE BROKERS - U.S. FIXED INC : The Week Ahead 
10/08ROAD TO FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE : Best September Ever, Investing Into Technology .. 
10/08CITIGROUP : The Case For $100 In 2020 
10/08OAKMARK EQUITY AND INCOME FUND : Third Quarter 2018 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 91 484 M
EBIT 2018 37 271 M
Net income 2018 25 832 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,80%
P/E ratio 2018 11,88
P/E ratio 2019 10,34
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,27x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,12x
Capitalization 299 B
Chart BANK OF AMERICA
Duration : Period :
Bank of America Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 34,3 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Catherine P. Bessant Co-COO & Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Kell Montag Co-Chief Operating Officer
Paul M. Donofrio Chief Financial Officer
Thomas J. May Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA2.54%299 448
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.09%384 888
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-10.81%274 546
WELLS FARGO-11.77%257 808
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.16%218 466
BANK OF CHINA LTD-9.57%185 763
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.