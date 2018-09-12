Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bank of America    BAC

BANK OF AMERICA (BAC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Bank of America : BofA Merrill Introduces Mobile Wallets for Business Cardholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 09:08pm CEST

Starting this month, mobile wallets will begin to make our commercial clients' lives easier through faster, more secure and more efficient business purchases, while providing the same convenience they have in their personal transactions. The millions of Bank of America Merrill Lynch cardholders who use our corporate, commercial and purchasing cards in the United States are now able to use Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay to make business purchases.

Bank of America has offered mobile payment services to customers, clients and merchants since 2014, but the addition of mobile wallets for commercial cardholders is new to the industry.

'We are very pleased to announce today a new, highly convenient mobile capability to our commercial clients,' said Hubert J.P. Jolly, head of Financing and Channels in Global Transaction Services at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. 'Cardholders will no longer have to search for their physical wallet for every business purchase. The result should be faster transactions and greater peace of mind for the cardholder.'

Mobile wallets help protect client information by substituting an account number with a token, an automatically generated number that is loaded onto the mobile device (also known as a virtual card number). The client's actual account number1 is not stored on the device, and the merchant neither sees nor stores the number. For additional security, the mobile wallet typically requires identity confirmation, such as a thumbprint or pass code, to complete transactions.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch is a leader in commercial card solutions. Notable updates to our capabilities include the launch of a mobile app for commercial prepaid cardholders, enhancements to our Virtual Payables solution, and the launch of our Card Assistant. The bank recently received top rankings from the Nilson Report for Commercial Card.

A mobile wallet is a type of digital walletlocated on a mobile device, where you can store credit and debit card information in digital form. Using a mobile wallet device, such as a mobile phone, you can make payments wherever contactless transactions are accepted.

Enhanced security is at the core of Apple Pay. For more information, visit Apple Pay.

Samsung Pay enables safe, secure payments. For more information, visit Samsung Pay.

Mastercard®and Visa will process transactions similar to how they process physical card transactions today except most merchants won't have access to a person's actual card number; merchants will receive the unique virtual card number associated with a person's credit or debit card. Mastercard must provide the person's actual card number to certain transit merchants (e.g., subway systems) in order to process real-time transactions.

Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 67 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,400 retail financial centers, including more than 1,700 lending centers, more than 1,900 Merrill Edge investment centers and more than 1,300 business centers; approximately 16,100 ATMs; and award-winning digital banking with more than 36 million active users, including 25 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business owners through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

'Bank of America Merrill Lynch' is the marketing name for the global banking and global markets businesses of Bank of America Corporation. Lending, derivatives, and other commercial banking activities are performed globally by banking affiliates of Bank of America Corporation, including Bank of America, N.A., member FDIC. Securities, strategic advisory, and other investment banking activities are performed globally by investment banking affiliates of Bank of America Corporation ('Investment Banking Affiliates'), including, in the United States, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated and Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corp., both of which are registered broker-dealers and Members of SIPC, and, in other jurisdictions, by locally registered entities. Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated and Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corp. are registered as futures commission merchants with the CFTC and are members of the NFA. Investment products offered by Investment Banking Affiliates: Are Not FDIC Insured * May Lose Value * Are Not Bank Guaranteed. ©2018 Bank of America Corporation.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom. Click hereto register for news email alerts.

www.bankofamerica.com

###

Reporters May Contact:
Louise Hennessy, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, 415.913.3641
louise.hennessy@bankofamerica.com

Disclaimer

Bank of America Corporation published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 19:07:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF AMERICA
09:08pBANK OF AMERICA : BofA Merrill Introduces Mobile Wallets for Business Cardholder..
PU
05:08pBANK OF AMERICA : Registration for the 40th Anniversary of the Bank of America S..
PU
12:48pAXIS BANK : appoints Amitabh Chaudhry of HDFC Life as its CEO and MD
AQ
12:22pBANK OF AMERICA : BofA-Merrill Edge Hits $200 Billion in Assets Under Management
AQ
08:08aBANK OF AMERICA : 37th Street Bank of America Branch To Close
AQ
09/11BANK OF AMERICA : Merrill Edge Hits $200 Billion in Assets Under Management
BU
09/11BANK OF AMERICA : Merrill Edge Hits $200 Billion in Assets Under Management
PU
09/11PEOPLE UNITED FINANCIAL : Top Farmington Bank Executives See Millions In Severan..
AQ
09/11Customers Bank Expands Leadership Roles, Names George Maroulis and Timothy D...
AQ
09/11McDonald's buns maker Aryzta strikes deal with banks ahead of capital hike
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08:16aTop Dividend Growth Stocks By Sector 
09/07Buy United Parcel Service - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/6/18) 
09/06What A September 2018 Fed Rate Rise Means For The Big US Banks 
09/055%+ DIVIDEND YIELD PORTFOLIO : Foreign Markets Disappointing You Again? (August .. 
09/03THE MILLENNIAL PORTFOLIO : Longer Than Long Term? (II) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 91 903 M
EBIT 2018 37 368 M
Net income 2018 26 167 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,74%
P/E ratio 2018 12,12
P/E ratio 2019 10,64
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,35x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,20x
Capitalization 308 B
Chart BANK OF AMERICA
Duration : Period :
Bank of America Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 34,0 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Catherine P. Bessant Co-COO & Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Kell Montag Co-Chief Operating Officer
Paul M. Donofrio Chief Financial Officer
Thomas J. May Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA4.51%308 138
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.00%384 586
WELLS FARGO-5.42%276 350
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-13.87%269 808
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.32%222 015
CITIGROUP-6.69%174 728
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.