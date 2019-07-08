Bank of America : BofA Merrill Lynch Names Head of Asia Industrials Investment Banking

By Joanne Chiu

Bank of America Merrill Lynch has appointed Patrick Steinemann as head of Asia industrials investment banking, according to an internal memo seen by The Wall Street Journal Monday.

Mr. Steinemann, who will be based in Hong Kong, is responsible for the bank's coverage of clients across Asia in the diversified industrials sectors, including automotive, capital goods, transport and infrastructure, the memo said.

He will report jointly to Peter Guenthardt and Alex To, the bank's co-heads of Asia-Pacific investment banking, and Gregory Kelly and Jean-Eudes Renier, co-heads of global industrials investment banking, it added.

