Bank of America : BofA Merrill Lynch Names New Co-Head of Asia-Pacific Investment Banking

By Joanne Chiu

Bank of America Merrill Lynch has appointed Peter Guenthardt as co-head of Asia-Pacific investment banking, according to an internal memo seen by The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

Mr. Guenthardt, will work alongside Alex To, the bank's current co-head of investment banking for Asia-Pacific, in his new role, the memo said.

They will jointly report to the bank's head of Asia-Pacific global corporate and investment banking, Jiro Seguchi, and co-heads of global investment banking, Jack MacDonald and Thomas Sheehan, the memo said.

Mr. Guenthardt joined the bank in 2014 as co-head of Asia-Pacific global capital markets and has worked as country executive for Singapore and Southeast Asia since 2016. He will remain as country executive until a successor is named.

