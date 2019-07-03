Log in
BANK OF AMERICA

(BAC)
Bank of America : BofA Merrill Lynch Names New Co-Head of Asia-Pacific Investment Banking

07/03/2019 | 05:27am EDT

By Joanne Chiu

Bank of America Merrill Lynch has appointed Peter Guenthardt as co-head of Asia-Pacific investment banking, according to an internal memo seen by The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

Mr. Guenthardt, will work alongside Alex To, the bank's current co-head of investment banking for Asia-Pacific, in his new role, the memo said.

They will jointly report to the bank's head of Asia-Pacific global corporate and investment banking, Jiro Seguchi, and co-heads of global investment banking, Jack MacDonald and Thomas Sheehan, the memo said.

Mr. Guenthardt joined the bank in 2014 as co-head of Asia-Pacific global capital markets and has worked as country executive for Singapore and Southeast Asia since 2016. He will remain as country executive until a successor is named.

Write to Joanne Chiu at joanne.chiu@wsj.com

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

07-03-19 0526ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 92 837 M
EBIT 2019 39 342 M
Net income 2019 27 002 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,33%
P/E ratio 2019 10,3x
P/E ratio 2020 9,33x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,99x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,92x
Capitalization 277 B
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 33,0  $
Last Close Price 29,2  $
Spread / Highest target 44,1%
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Catherine P. Bessant President-Global Product Solutions & CMO
Thomas Kell Montag Co-Chief Operating Officer
Paul M. Donofrio Chief Financial Officer
Thomas J. May Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA19.40%277 164
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY16.45%368 721
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA11.91%296 320
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION17.11%217 545
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY3.49%214 335
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC3.40%168 960
