Bank of America : Contacts Clients Affected by Government Shutdown

Bank of America today reached out to clients who may be impacted by the
partial federal government shutdown to make them aware of the bank’s
Client Assistance Program.
“We know the partial federal government shutdown is affecting
many of our clients, and we want them to know that we are here to help,”
said Aron Levine, head of Consumer Banking. “Our Client Assistance
Program is available to individuals affected by the shutdown for
personalized financial assistance, tailored to their specific situation
and financial needs.”
The bank has set up a priority assistance phone line that clients can
contact at 844.219.0690. For personalized assistance, they also can
schedule an appointment to meet with a specialist.
Earlier this week, Bank of America pledged $10,000 to the United Way
National Capital Area Emergency Assistance Fund. The funds will be
directed to organizations in the region that will help residents
impacted by the furlough, providing vital food, rent and utility
assistance programs.
