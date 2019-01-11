Log in
Bank of America : Contacts Clients Affected by Government Shutdown

01/11/2019

Emails Sent to Clients Who May Face Financial Hardship; Contributes to D.C. United Way Emergency Assistance Fund

Bank of America today reached out to clients who may be impacted by the partial federal government shutdown to make them aware of the bank’s Client Assistance Program.

We know the partial federal government shutdown is affecting many of our clients, and we want them to know that we are here to help,” said Aron Levine, head of Consumer Banking. “Our Client Assistance Program is available to individuals affected by the shutdown for personalized financial assistance, tailored to their specific situation and financial needs.”

The bank has set up a priority assistance phone line that clients can contact at 844.219.0690. For personalized assistance, they also can schedule an appointment to meet with a specialist.

Earlier this week, Bank of America pledged $10,000 to the United Way National Capital Area Emergency Assistance Fund. The funds will be directed to organizations in the region that will help residents impacted by the furlough, providing vital food, rent and utility assistance programs.

Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world’s leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 67 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,400 retail financial centers, approximately 16,100 ATMs, and award-winning digital banking with more than 36 million active users, including nearly 26 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business owners through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom. Click here to register for news email alerts.

www.bankofamerica.com


© Business Wire 2019
