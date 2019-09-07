Log in
Bank of America Corpo : ation at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

09/07/2019 | 08:12pm EDT

Investment products offered by Investment Banking Affiliates:

  • Are not FDIC insured
  • Are not Bank Guaranteed
  • May Lose Value

Investing in securities involves risks, and there is always the potential of losing money when you invest in securities.

This material does not take into account your particular investment objectives, financial situations or needs and is not intended as a recommendation, offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security, financial instrument, or strategy. Before acting on any information in this material, you should consider whether it is suitable for your particular circumstances and, if necessary, seek professional advice. Any opinions expressed herein are given in good faith, are subject to change without notice, and are only correct as of the stated date of their issue.

Content contained herein may have been produced by an outside party that is not affiliated with Bank of America or any of its affiliates (Bank of America). Opinions or ideas expressed are not necessarily those of Bank of America nor do they reflect their views or endorsement. These materials are for informational purposes only. Bank of America does not assume liability for any loss or damage resulting from anyone's reliance on the information provided. Certain links may direct you away from Bank of America to an unaffiliated site. Bank of America has not been involved in the preparation of the content supplied at the unaffiliated sites and does not guarantee or assume any responsibility for its content. When you visit these sites, you are agreeing to all of their terms of use, including their privacy and security policies.

Merrill Lynch Wealth Management makes available products and services offered by Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated (MLPF&S), a registered broker-dealer and Member Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC), and other subsidiaries of Bank of America Corporation (BofA Corp.). Insurance and annuity products are offered through Merrill Lynch Life Agency Inc., a licensed insurance agency and wholly owned subsidiary of BofA Corp.

Trust and fiduciary services are provided by U.S. Trust, a division of Bank of America, N.A., and other subsidiaries of BofA Corp. Banking products are provided by Bank of America, N.A. and affiliated banks, Members FDIC and wholly owned subsidiaries of BofA Corp.

'Bank of America Merrill Lynch' is the marketing name for the global banking and global markets business of Bank of America Corporation. Lending, derivatives, and other commercial banking activities are performed globally by banking affiliates of Bank of America Corporation, including Bank of America, N.A., Member FDIC. Securities, strategic advisory, and other investment banking activities are performed globally by investment banking affiliates of Bank of America Corporation ('Investment Banking Affiliates'), including, in the United States, BofA Securities, Inc., Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, and Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corp., all of which are registered broker-dealers and Members of SIPC, and, in other jurisdictions, by locally registered entities. BofA Securities, Inc., Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated and Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corp. are registered as futures commission merchants with the CFTC and are members of the NFA.

Investment products offered by Investment Banking Affiliates:
Are Not FDIC ∙ Insured May Lose Value ∙ Are Not Bank Guaranteed.

© 2019 Bank of America Corporation. All rights reserved

Investment, insurance and annuity products: Are Not FDIC Insured | Are Not Bank Guaranteed | May Lose Value | Are Not Deposits | Are Not Insured by Any Federal Government Agency | Are Not a Condition to Any Banking Service or Activity

MLPF&S and Bank of America, N.A. make available investment products sponsored, managed, distributed or provided by companies that are affiliates of BofA Corp or in which BofA Corp has a substantial economic interest.

Company goals are inspirational and not guarantees or promises that all goals will be met. Statistics and metrics included in our ESG documents are estimates and may be based on assumptions or developing standards.

General disclaimer for Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Disclaimer

Bank of America Corporation published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2019 00:11:08 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 91 773 M
EBIT 2019 38 496 M
Net income 2019 26 614 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,39%
P/E ratio 2019 9,80x
P/E ratio 2020 9,10x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,81x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,81x
Capitalization 258 B
Chart BANK OF AMERICA
Duration : Period :
Bank of America Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 32,69  $
Last Close Price 27,73  $
Spread / Highest target 58,7%
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Catherine P. Bessant President-Global Product Solutions & CMO
Thomas Kell Montag Co-Chief Operating Officer
Paul M. Donofrio Chief Financial Officer
Thomas J. May Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA12.54%258 119
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY15.11%360 016
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.97%266 507
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.32%207 748
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.30%194 518
CITIGROUP INC.26.72%149 030
