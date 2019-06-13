Bank of America : Declares Preferred Dividends

Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has
authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or
depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock:
|
Series of Preferred Stock
|
|
|
|
Dividend per Share
or Depositary Share1
|
|
|
|
Record Date
|
|
|
|
Payment Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.25% Non-Cumulative
Perpetual Convertible
Preferred Stock, Series L
|
|
|
|
$18.125
|
|
|
|
July 1
|
|
|
|
July 30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.500% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series Y
|
|
|
|
$0.40625
|
|
|
|
July 1
|
|
|
|
July 29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.200% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series CC
|
|
|
|
$0.3875
|
|
|
|
July 1
|
|
|
|
July 29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.000% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series EE
|
|
|
|
$0.375
|
|
|
|
July 1
|
|
|
|
July 25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.875% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series HH
|
|
|
|
$0.3671875
|
|
|
|
July 1
|
|
|
|
July 24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Each series of preferred stock, other than Series L, is
represented by depositary shares. Dividend payments are made on a
quarterly basis for each series of preferred stock.
Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world’s leading
financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and
middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of
banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk
management products and services. The company provides unmatched
convenience in the United States, serving approximately 66 million
consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,400 retail
financial centers, including approximately 1,800 lending centers, 2,200
financial centers with a Consumer Investment Financial Solutions
Advisor, and 1,500 business centers; approximately 16,400 ATMs; and
award-winning digital banking with more than 37 million active users,
including over 27 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global
leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and
trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations,
governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of
America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small
business owners through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online
products and services. The company serves clients through operations
across the United States, its territories and approximately 35
countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on
the New York Stock Exchange.
For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and
other important information, visit the Bank
of America newsroom. Click here
to register for news email alerts.
www.bankofamerica.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190613005038/en/