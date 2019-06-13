Log in
BANK OF AMERICA

(BAC)
06/13 09:46:59 am
28.155 USD   +0.73%
BANK OF AMERICA : Declares Preferred Dividends
BU
03:34aBANK OF AMERICA : Fwp
PU
06/12BANK OF AMERICA : BB&T, SunTrust to become Truist in merger
AQ
Bank of America : Declares Preferred Dividends

06/13/2019 | 09:31am EDT

Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock:

Series of Preferred Stock      

Dividend per Share

or Depositary Share1

       Record Date       Payment Date
 

7.25% Non-Cumulative

Perpetual Convertible

Preferred Stock, Series L

$18.125 July 1 July 30
 

6.500% Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series Y

$0.40625 July 1 July 29
 

6.200% Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series CC

$0.3875 July 1 July 29
 

6.000% Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series EE

$0.375 July 1 July 25
 

5.875% Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series HH

$0.3671875 July 1 July 24
 

1 Each series of preferred stock, other than Series L, is represented by depositary shares. Dividend payments are made on a quarterly basis for each series of preferred stock.


Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world’s leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,400 retail financial centers, including approximately 1,800 lending centers, 2,200 financial centers with a Consumer Investment Financial Solutions Advisor, and 1,500 business centers; approximately 16,400 ATMs; and award-winning digital banking with more than 37 million active users, including over 27 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business owners through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom. Click here to register for news email alerts.

www.bankofamerica.com


© Business Wire 2019
