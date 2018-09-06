Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bank of America    BAC

BANK OF AMERICA (BAC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/06 05:28:44 pm
30.915 USD   -0.37%
05:07pBANK OF AMERICA : Digital Clients Surpass 36 Million
PU
07:52aBANK OF AMERICA : Fwp
PU
01:30aTop banks' first-half commodities revenue climbs 38 percent - rep..
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Bank of America : Digital Clients Surpass 36 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 05:07pm CEST

Bank of America today announced that it surpassed 36 million digital banking clients across its online and mobile banking offerings. This includes more than 25 million clients using the bank's mobile app, which continues to add thousands of new users every day.

The bank also announced that Erica, the artificial intelligence-driven, virtual financial assistant, now has more than 3 million users. Since its full launch in June 2018, Erica users have nearly doubled every month.

'So far this year, our clients have digitally logged into their accounts more than 4 billion times,' said Michelle Moore, head of digital banking at Bank of America. 'As we strive to meet the evolving needs of our clients, we are focused not only on the high-tech delivery of solutions, but also the high-touch aspect of banking to ensure a seamless experience, no matter how our clients choose to engage with us.'

Erica employs the latest technology in AI, predictive analytics and natural language to better help clients meet their financial needs, and has assisted with more than 8 million client requests through August 2018. Clients are most often engaging Erica to search transactions, view upcoming bills and account balances, and get their credit scores and account numbers.

In line with this growth of Bank of America's digital footprint, some of its latest innovations are also reaching new milestones.

As clients increasingly turn to Zelleto pay friends and family, Bank of America now has more than 4 million active Zelle P2P users - an increase of more than 80 percent year over year. This year, these users have sent and received more than $25 billion in Zelle transactions.

To learn more about Bank of America's digital offerings or download multimedia, visit bankofamerica.com.

Bank of America's Digital Banking Leadership
Bank of America's digital banking platform is an evolving source of increased client engagement and satisfaction, serving more than 36 million digital clients, including 25 million active mobile users. Its award-winning mobile app was the first to receive J.D. Power's certification for 'An Outstanding Mobile Banking Customer Experience.' During the second quarter of 2018, mobile banking clients logged into their accounts 1.4 billion times, made 139 million bill payments and deposited 34 million checks via mobile.

Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 67 million client relationships with approximately 4,400 retail financial centers including more than 1,700 lending centers, more than 1,900 Merrill Edge investment centers and more than 1,300 business centers, approximately 16,100 ATMs, and award-winning digital banking with more than 36 million active users, including 25 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business owners through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom. Click hereto register for news email alerts.

www.bankofamerica.com

Zelle and the Zelle-related marks are wholly owned by Early Warning Services, LLC and are used herein under license.

# # #

Reporters May Contact:
Betty Riess, Bank of America, 415.913.4416
betty.riess@bankofamerica.com

Disclaimer

Bank of America Corporation published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 15:06:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF AMERICA
05:07pBANK OF AMERICA : Digital Clients Surpass 36 Million
PU
01:13pBANK OF AMERICA : to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conferenc..
AQ
01:04pMASTERCARD : & Bank of America Support Small Business Growth With Launch of Seco..
AQ
07:52aBANK OF AMERICA : Fwp
PU
01:30aTop banks' first-half commodities revenue climbs 38 percent - report
RE
09/06BANK OF AMERICA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/05MASTERCARD : & Bank of America Support Small Business Growth with Launch of Seco..
AQ
09/05BANK OF AMERICA : Mastercard & Bank of America Support Small Business Growth wit..
BU
09/05BANK OF AMERICA : to Participate in the Barclays Global Financial Services Confe..
PU
09/05NAVIENT : Giving back – Sallie Mae, Spicer-Mullikin, Bank of America Navien..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06:04aWhat A September 2018 Fed Rate Rise Means For The Big US Banks 
09/055%+ DIVIDEND YIELD PORTFOLIO : Foreign Markets Disappointing You Again? (August .. 
09/03THE MILLENNIAL PORTFOLIO : Longer Than Long Term? (II) 
09/03Tracking David Tepper's Appaloosa Management Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
09/03ROAD TO FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE : Growing Dividends, Endless Opportunities But Li.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 91 947 M
EBIT 2018 37 368 M
Net income 2018 26 167 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,73%
P/E ratio 2018 12,25
P/E ratio 2019 10,76
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,39x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,23x
Capitalization 311 B
Chart BANK OF AMERICA
Duration : Period :
Bank of America Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 34,0 $
Spread / Average Target 9,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Catherine P. Bessant Co-COO & Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Kell Montag Co-Chief Operating Officer
Paul M. Donofrio Chief Financial Officer
Thomas J. May Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA5.49%311 034
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.15%387 006
WELLS FARGO-2.84%283 189
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-13.71%278 347
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.63%237 750
BANK OF CHINA LTD-11.08%188 585
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.