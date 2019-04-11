Bank of America : Extends Partnership With the George W. Bush Institute Through $1 Million Commitment to “A Charge to Keep” Campaign

Bank of America has committed $1 million to the George W. Bush Institute to support leadership development programs that address global health, economic opportunity, education reform, military support and global women's initiatives. The funding will support the School Leadership Initiative, Presidential Leadership Scholars, WE Lead, Liberty and Leadership Program, Stand-To Veteran Leadership Program, First Ladies Initiative, and Team 43 Sports. This commitment builds on the bank's previous support of $2.4 million since 2011, bringing total funding to nearly $3.5 million.

The bank's commitment was shared during the April 11 George W. Bush Presidential Center's Forum on Leadership, a landmark annual event to develop, recognize, and celebrate leadership. The 2019 Forum on Leadership focuses on leaders who are tackling today's most pressing challenges with compassion, and on solutions that are rooted in courage, civility, and character.

'Deploying capital to advance leadership on economic and social progress is one way we can bring our size and scale to address some of society's greatest challenges,' said Anne Finucane, vice chairman, Bank of America, who delivered remarks at the forum. 'We're honored to build on our partnership with the Bush Institute and continue to work together to further solutions to solve some of the tough issues we face today.'

The George W. Bush Presidential Center announced its 'A Charge to Keep' capital campaign at the Bush Center's first Forum on Leadership in April 2018. The campaign seeks to ensure that the Bush Institute continues the work begun by President and Mrs. Bush while they were in the White House, and takes on new work inspired by their principles.

'A Charge to Keep' is the name of one of President Bush's favorite hymns, and the name of a painting he proudly displayed in the Oval Office. Both are reminders of the call to serve a cause greater than one's self. The 'A Charge to Keep' campaign endows the work being done at the George W. Bush Institute through three Impact Centers - Domestic Excellence, Global Leadership, and an Engagement Agenda - to develop leaders, advance policy, and take action to solve today's most pressing challenges.

'For our work to last far into the future, we must be sustainable - not only with our programs and thought leadership, but also financially,' said Ken Hersh, president and CEO of the Bush Institute. 'Bank of America has been a great friend and early champion of our leadership work at the Bush Institute, and we are grateful for their continued confidence and trust in our vision.'

Investing in economic opportunity and leadership is fundamental to Bank of America's approach in Dallas and other communities across the U.S. In Dallas, the bank advances economic mobility through investments in workforce readiness, basic needs and community development that positionindividuals for long-term success. The bank's signature philanthropic program, Neighborhood Builders, equips nonprofit executives with leadership training and flexible funding to advance more sustainable solutions in Dallas. The bank advances women's economic empowerment through partnerships such as the Institute for Economic Empowerment of Women, which annually brings women entrepreneurs from Afghanistan and Rwanda to Dallas for training and mentoring.

George W. Bush Institute

Housed within the George W. Bush Presidential Center, the George W. Bush Institute is an action-oriented, nonpartisan policy organization with the mission of developing leaders, advancing policy, and taking action to solve today's most pressing challenges. Through three Impact Centers - Domestic Excellence, Global Leadership, and an Engagement Agenda - the Bush Institute delivers measurable results that save and improve lives. To learn more, visit www.BushCenter.org .

Bank of America

At Bank of America, we're guided by a common purpose to help make financial lives better, through the power of every connection. We're delivering on this through responsible growth with a focus on our environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership. ESG is embedded across our eight lines of business and reflects how we help fuel the global economy, build trust and credibility, and represent a company that people want to work for, invest in and do business with. It's demonstrated in the inclusive and supportive workplace we create for our employees, the responsible products and services we offer our clients, and the impact we make around the world in helping local economies thrive. An important part of this work is forming strong partnerships with nonprofits and advocacy groups, such as community, consumer and environmental organizations, to bring together our collective networks and expertise to achieve greater impact. Learn more at about.bankofamerica.com , and connect with us on Twitter ( @BofA_News ).

