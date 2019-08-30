Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bank of America    BAC

BANK OF AMERICA

(BAC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bank of America : FORM 4

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 10:47am EDT

Filing Date

2019-08-30

Accepted

2019-08-30 10:38:15

Documents

3

Period of Report

2019-08-28

Mailing Address BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATE CENTER100 N TRYON STCHARLOTTE NC 28255

Business Address BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATE CENTER100 N TRYON STCHARLOTTE NC 28255 7043868486

Mailing Address ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN LP1345 AVE OF THE AMERICASNEW YORK NY 10105

Business Address ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN LP1345 AVENUE OF THE AMERICASNEW YORK NY 10105 2129692124

Mailing Address 214 NORTH TRYON STREETCHARLOTTE NC 28255

Business Address 214 NORTH TRYON STREETCHARLOTTE NC 28255 (980) 386-4161

Disclaimer

Bank of America Corporation published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 14:46:23 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF AMERICA
10:47aBANK OF AMERICA : Form 4
PU
10:07aBANK OF AMERICA : to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conferenc..
PU
08/29BANK OF AMERICA : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering o..
PU
08/29WOLF POPPER LLP : Files Class Action Complaint Against Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fe..
PR
08/28Technical Bid Pushes U.S. Treasury Yields Close to Record Low -- Update
DJ
08/28Technical Bid Pushes U.S. Treasury Yields Close to Record Low
DJ
08/28BANK OF AMERICA : Past Champions Brigid Kosgei and Dickson Chumba Lead Internati..
PU
08/28BANK OF AMERICA : Small Business Clients Receive $175 Million in Benefits Throug..
BU
08/27Industrials Down on Growth Outlook -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
08/27BANK OF AMERICA : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering o..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 91 825 M
EBIT 2019 38 496 M
Net income 2019 26 733 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,42%
P/E ratio 2019 9,62x
P/E ratio 2020 8,92x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,77x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,76x
Capitalization 254 B
Chart BANK OF AMERICA
Duration : Period :
Bank of America Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 32,84  $
Last Close Price 27,33  $
Spread / Highest target 61,0%
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Catherine P. Bessant President-Global Product Solutions & CMO
Thomas Kell Montag Co-Chief Operating Officer
Paul M. Donofrio Chief Financial Officer
Thomas J. May Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA10.92%254 396
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY11.88%349 178
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA2.08%258 630
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.24%203 518
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.11%186 110
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-8.56%145 246
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group