Bank of America : FORM 4
08/30/2019 | 10:47am EDT
Filing Date
2019-08-30
Accepted
2019-08-30 10:38:15
Documents
3
Period of Report
2019-08-28
Mailing Address
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATE CENTER 100 N TRYON ST CHARLOTTE NC 28255
Business Address
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATE CENTER 100 N TRYON ST CHARLOTTE NC 28255 7043868486
Mailing Address
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN LP 1345 AVE OF THE AMERICAS NEW YORK NY 10105
Business Address
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN LP 1345 AVENUE OF THE AMERICAS NEW YORK NY 10105 2129692124
Mailing Address
214 NORTH TRYON STREET CHARLOTTE NC 28255
Business Address
214 NORTH TRYON STREET CHARLOTTE NC 28255 (980) 386-4161
Disclaimer
Bank of America Corporation published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 14:46:23 UTC
Latest news on BANK OF AMERICA
Sales 2019
91 825 M
EBIT 2019
38 496 M
Net income 2019
26 733 M
Debt 2019
-
Yield 2019
2,42%
P/E ratio 2019
9,62x
P/E ratio 2020
8,92x
Capi. / Sales2019
2,77x
Capi. / Sales2020
2,76x
Capitalization
254 B
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
30
Average target price
32,84 $
Last Close Price
27,33 $
Spread / Highest target
61,0%
Spread / Average Target
20,2%
Spread / Lowest Target
2,45%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.