BANK OF AMERICA    BAC

BANK OF AMERICA (BAC)
  Report  
08/13 09:45:05 pm
30.521 USD   -2.14%
U.S. bank shares fall on Turkey contagion fears
RE
BANK OF AMERICA : Fwp
PU
BANK OF AMERICA : Boys & Girls Clubs to offer 'Money Matters' program
AQ
Bank of America : FWP

08/13/2018 | 09:31pm CEST

Filed Pursuant to Rule 433

Registration No. 333-213265-01

MARKET-LINKED STEP UP NOTES

Market-Linked Step Up Notes Linked to a Global Equity Index Basket

This graph reflects the hypothetical return on the notes, based on the mid-point of the range(s) set forth in the table to the left. This graph has been prepared for purposes of illustration only.

Issuer

BofA Finance LLC ("BofA Finance")

Guarantor

Bank of America Corporation ("BAC")

Principal Amount

$10.00 per unit

Term

Approximately three years

Market Measure

A global equity index basket comprised of the S&P 500® Index (Bloomberg symbol: "SPX") and the EURO STOXX 50® Index (Bloomberg symbol: "SX5E"). Each Basket Component is a price return index. The S&P 500® Index will be given an initial weight of 75.00% and the EURO STOXX 50® Index will be given an initial weight of 25.00%

Payout Profile at Maturity

  • ● If the Market Measure is flat or increases up to the Step Up Value, a return equal to the Step Up Payment

  • ● If the Market Measure increases above the Step Up Value, a return equal to the percentage increase in the Market Measure

  • ● 1-to-1 downside exposure to decreases in the Market Measure beyond a 5% decline, with up to 95% of your principal at risk

Step Up Value

[118.50% to 124.50%] of the Starting Value, to be determined on the pricing date

Step Up Payment

[$1.85 to $2.45] per unit, a [18.50% to 124.50%] return over the principal amount, to be determined on the pricing date

Threshold Value

95% of the Starting Value

Interest Payments

None

Preliminary Offering Documents

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/70858/000152041218002283/bac-pw75ugcej8glauhn_2391.htm

Exchange Listing

No

You should read the relevant Preliminary Offering Documents before you invest.

Click on the Preliminary Offering Documents hyperlink above or call your Financial Advisor for a hard copy.

Risk Factors

Please see the Preliminary Offering Documents for a description of certain risks related to this investment, including, but not limited to, the following:

  • ● Depending on the performance of the Market Measure as measured shortly before the maturity date, your investment may result in a loss; there is no guaranteed return of principal.

  • ● Payments on the notes are subject to the credit risk of BofA Finance and the credit risk of BAC, and actual or perceived changes in the creditworthiness of BofA Finance or BAC are expected to affect the value of the notes. If BofA Finance and BAC become insolvent or are unable to pay their respective obligations, you may lose your entire investment.

  • ● Changes in the level of one of the Basket Components may be offset by changes in the level of the other Basket Components.

  • ● The initial estimated value of the notes on the pricing date will be less than their public offering price.

  • ● If you attempt to sell the notes prior to maturity, their market value may be lower than both the public offering price and the initial estimated value of the notes on the pricing date.

  • ● You will have no rights of a holder of the securities represented by the Basket Components, and you will not be entitled to receive securities or dividends or other distributions by the issuers of those securities.

  • ● Your return on the notes may be affected by factors affecting the international securities markets, specifically changes within the Eurozone. The Eurozone is and has been undergoing severe financial stress, and the political, legal and regulatory ramifications are impossible to predict. Changes within the Eurozone could adversely affect the performance of the SX5E and, consequently, the value of the notes. In addition, you will not obtain the benefit of any increase in the value of the euro against the U.S. dollar, which you would have received if you had owned the securities in the SX5E during the term of your notes, although the level of the SX5E may be adversely affected by general exchange rate movements in the market.

Final terms will be set on the pricing date within the given range for the specified Market-Linked Investment. Please see the Preliminary Offering Documents for complete product disclosure, including related risks and tax disclosure.

BofA Finance LLC (BofA Finance) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) have filed a registration statement (which includes a prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the notes that are described in this Guidebook. Before you invest, you should carefully read the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents that BofA Finance and BAC have filed with the SEC for more complete information about BofA

Finance, BAC and any offering described in this Guidebook. You may obtain these documents without cost by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website atwww.sec.gov. BofA Finance's Central Index Key, or ClK, on the SEC website is 1682472 and BAC's CIK on the SEC website is 70858. Alternatively, Merrill Lynch will arrange to send you the prospectus and other documents relating to any offering described in this document if you so request by calling toll-free 1-800-294-1322. BofA Finance and BAC face risks that are specific to their respective businesses, and we encourage you to carefully consider these risks before making an investment in their respective securities.

Disclaimer

Bank of America Corporation published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 19:30:08 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 92 003 M
EBIT 2018 38 647 M
Net income 2018 26 191 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,73%
P/E ratio 2018 12,24
P/E ratio 2019 10,78
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,43x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,28x
Capitalization 316 B
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA5.66%315 629
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.22%397 950
WELLS FARGO-4.32%284 771
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-11.29%283 592
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.81%241 122
BANK OF CHINA LTD-10.83%189 192
