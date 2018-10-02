Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bank of America    BAC

BANK OF AMERICA (BAC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Bank of America : FWP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 11:42am CEST

Filed Pursuant to Rule 433

Registration No. 333-213265-01

CAPPED LEVERAGED INDEX RETURN

NOTES® (CAPPED LIRNs®)

Capped LIRNs® Linked to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index

This graph reflects the hypothetical return on the notes, based on the mid-point of the range(s) set forth in the table to the left. This graph has been prepared for purposes of illustration only.

Issuer

BofA Finance LLC ("BofA Finance")

Guarantor

Bank of America Corporation ("BAC")

Principal Amount

$10.00 per unit

Term

Approximately two years

Market Measure

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index (Bloomberg symbol: "MXEF")

Payout Profile at Maturity

  • ● 2-to-1 upside exposure to increases in the Market Measure, subject to the Capped Value

  • ● 1-to-1 downside exposure to decreases in the Market Measure beyond a 10.00% decline, with up to 90.00% of your principal at risk

Capped Value

[$11.80 to $12.20] per unit, a [18.00% to 22.00%] return over the principal amount, to be determined on the pricing date.

Threshold Value

90% of the Starting Value of the Market Measure

Interest Payments

None

Preliminary Offering Documents

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/70858/000152041218002735/bac-01hy4wmdoqdgdhxz_2445.htm

Exchange Listing

No

You should read the relevant Preliminary Offering Documents before you invest.

Click on the Preliminary Offering Documents hyperlink above or call your Financial Advisor for a hard copy.

Risk Factors

Please see the Preliminary Offering Documents for a description of certain risks related to this investment, including, but not limited to, the following:

  • ● Depending on the performance of the Market Measure as measured shortly before the maturity date, your investment may result in a loss; there is no guaranteed return of principal.

  • ● Payments on the notes are subject to the credit risk of BofA Finance and the credit risk of BAC, and actual or perceived changes in the creditworthiness of BofA Finance or BAC are expected to affect the value of the notes. If BofA Finance and BAC become insolvent or are unable to pay their respective obligations, you may lose your entire investment.

  • ● Your investment return is limited to the return represented by the Capped Value and may be less than a comparable investment directly in the stocks included in the Market Measure.

  • ● The initial estimated value of the notes on the pricing date will be less than their public offering price.

  • ● If you attempt to sell the notes prior to maturity, their market value may be lower than both the public offering price and the initial estimated value of the notes on the pricing date.

  • ● You will have no rights of a holder of the securities represented by the Market Measure, and you will not be entitled to receive securities or dividends or other distributions by the issuers of those securities.

  • ● Your return on the notes and the value of the notes may be affected by exchange rate movements and factors affecting the international securities markets

  • ● An investment in the notes will involve risks associated with investments that are linked to the equity securities of issuers from emerging markets.

Final terms will be set on the pricing date within the given range for the specified Market-Linked Investment. Please see the Preliminary Offering Documents for complete product disclosure, including related risks and tax disclosure.

BofA Finance LLC (BofA Finance) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) have filed a registration statement (which includes a prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the notes that are described in this Guidebook. Before you invest, you should carefully read the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents that BofA Finance and BAC have filed with the SEC for more complete information about BofA Finance, BAC and any offering described in this Guidebook. You may obtain these documents without cost by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. BofA Finance's Central Index Key, or ClK, on the SEC website is 1682472 and BAC's CIK on the SEC website is 70858. Alternatively, Merrill Lynch will arrange to send you the prospectus and other documents relating to any offering described in this document if you so request by calling toll-free 1-800-294-1322. BofA Finance and BAC face risks that are specific to their respective businesses, and we encourage you to carefully consider these risks before making an investment in their respective securities.

Disclaimer

Bank of America Corporation published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 09:41:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF AMERICA
11:42aBANK OF AMERICA : Fwp
PU
10/01BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : BNY Mellon Names Sabet Elias Chief Technology Officer
DJ
10/01BANK OF AMERICA : U.S. Govt Wants Jailed LFA Vice President Bank's Accounts, Res..
AQ
10/01BANK OF AMERICA : Thank You Letters - School thankful to sponsors
AQ
10/01Banks' Trading Businesses Hit Doldrums -- WSJ
DJ
09/30BANK OF AMERICA : When Tyler Peterseim was a junior in college
AQ
09/30BANK OF AMERICA : Millennial guide to money
AQ
09/28BANK OF AMERICA : Restricting Trades of Low-Prices Securities -Reuters
DJ
09/28BANK OF AMERICA : By Marissa Orbanek
AQ
09/28Bank of America restricts trading in penny stocks
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/01The R.I.P. Portfolio's Q3 2018 Update 
10/01Banks climb after Goldman analyst sees promising Q3 reports ahead 
10/01Game Plan For The Week - Cramer's Mad Money (9/28/18) 
09/28CITIGROUP : Case For Big Gains 
09/28Jane's August Dividend Increases And Income Tracker - Retirement Accounts 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 91 717 M
EBIT 2018 37 385 M
Net income 2018 26 043 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,82%
P/E ratio 2018 11,69
P/E ratio 2019 10,19
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,23x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,08x
Capitalization 296 B
Chart BANK OF AMERICA
Duration : Period :
Bank of America Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 34,2 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Catherine P. Bessant Co-COO & Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Kell Montag Co-Chief Operating Officer
Paul M. Donofrio Chief Financial Officer
Thomas J. May Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA0.44%296 152
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.52%381 460
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-6.94%289 935
WELLS FARGO-13.37%251 643
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.73%235 321
BANK OF CHINA LTD-6.30%192 152
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.