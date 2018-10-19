Bank of America : FWP

Filed Pursuant to Rule 433

Registration No. 333-213265-01

ACCELERATED RETURN NOTES® (ARNs®)

Accelerated Return Notes® Linked to the EURO STOXX 50® Index This graph reflects the hypothetical return on the notes, based on the mid-point of the range(s) set forth in the table to the left. This graph has been prepared for purposes of illustration only. Issuer BofA Finance LLC ("BofA Finance") Guarantor Bank of America Corporation ("BAC") Principal Amount $10.00 per unit Term Approximately 14 months Market Measure The EURO STOXX 50® Index (Bloomberg symbol: "SX5E") Payout Profile at Maturity ● 3-to-1 upside exposure to increases in the Market Measure, subject to the Capped Value ● 1-to-1 downside exposure to decreases in the Market Measure, with 100% of your principal at risk Capped Value [$12.00 to $12.40] per unit, a [20% to 24%] return over the principal amount, to be determined on the pricing date. Interest Payments None Preliminary Offering Documents https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/70858/000152041218002893/bac-jyetu0zzt75tjiaa_2472.htm Exchange Listing No

Risk Factors

Please see the Preliminary Offering Documents for a description of certain risks related to this investment, including, but not limited to, the following:

● Depending on the performance of the Market Measure as measured shortly before the maturity date, your investment may result in a loss; there is no guaranteed return of principal.

● Payments on the notes are subject to the credit risk of BofA Finance and the credit risk of BAC, and actual or perceived changes in the creditworthiness of BofA Finance or BAC are expected to affect the value of the notes. If BofA Finance and BAC become insolvent or are unable to pay their respective obligations, you may lose your entire investment.

● Your investment return is limited to the return represented by the Capped Value and may be less than a comparable investment directly in the stocks included in the Market Measure.

● The initial estimated value of the notes on the pricing date will be less than their public offering price.

● If you attempt to sell the notes prior to maturity, their market value may be lower than both the public offering price and the initial estimated value of the notes on the pricing date.

● You will have no rights of a holder of the securities represented by the Market Measure, and you will not be entitled to receive securities or dividends or other distributions by the issuers of those securities.

● Your return on the notes may be affected by factors affecting the international securities markets, specifically changes within the Eurozone. The Eurozone is and has been undergoing severe financial stress, and the political, legal and regulatory ramifications are impossible to predict. Changes within the Eurozone could adversely affect the performance of the Index and, consequently, the value of the notes. In addition, you will not obtain the benefit of any increase in the value of the euro against the U.S. dollar, which you would have received if you had owned the securities in the Index during the term of your notes, although the level of the Index may be adversely affected by general exchange rate movements in the market.

Final terms will be set on the pricing date within the given range for the specified Market-Linked Investment. Please see the Preliminary Offering Documents for complete product disclosure, including related risks and tax disclosure.

BofA Finance LLC (BofA Finance) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) have filed a registration statement (which includes a prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the notes that are described in this Guidebook. Before you invest, you should carefully read the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents that BofA Finance and BAC have filed with the SEC for more complete information about BofA Finance, BAC and any offering described in this Guidebook. You may obtain these documents without cost by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. BofA Finance's Central Index Key, or ClK, on the SEC website is 1682472 and BAC's CIK on the SEC website is 70858. Alternatively, Merrill Lynch will arrange to send you the prospectus and other documents relating to any offering described in this document if you so request by calling toll-free 1-800-294-1322. BofA Finance and BAC face risks that are specific to their respective businesses, and we encourage you to carefully consider these risks before making an investment in their respective securities.