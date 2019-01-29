Log in
BANK OF AMERICA (BAC)
  Report  
Bank of America : FWP

01/29/2019 | 03:29am EST

Disclaimer

Bank of America Corporation published this content on 28 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2019 08:28:08 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 94 325 M
EBIT 2019 40 305 M
Net income 2019 27 769 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,33%
P/E ratio 2019 10,20
P/E ratio 2020 9,19
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,04x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,96x
Capitalization 287 B
Chart BANK OF AMERICA
Duration : Period :
Bank of America Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 32,4 $
Spread / Average Target 9,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Catherine P. Bessant President-Global Product Solutions & CMO
Thomas Kell Montag Co-Chief Operating Officer
Paul M. Donofrio Chief Financial Officer
Thomas J. May Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA20.05%286 501
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.91%343 814
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.35%287 082
WELLS FARGO8.12%235 974
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.91%234 943
BANK OF CHINA LTD0.28%192 395
