Bank of America : FWP

06/05/2019 | 03:33am EDT

Filed Pursuant to Rule 433

Registration No. 333-213265-01

AUTOCALLABLE MARKET-LINKED STEP UP NOTES

Autocallable Market-Linked Step Up Notes Linked to the Russell 2000® Index

Issuer

BofA Finance LLC ("BofA Finance")

Guarantor

Bank of America Corporation ("BAC")

Principal Amount

$10.00 per unit

Term

Approximately five years, if not called

Market Measure

The Russell 2000® Index (Bloomberg symbol: "RTY")

Automatic Call

The notes will be called automatically on any Observation Date if the closing level of

the Market Measure is equal to or greater than the Call Level

Call Level

100% of the Starting Value

Observation Dates Approximately one year, two years, three years and four years from the pricing date

Call Amount

[$10.60 to $10.70] if called on the first Observation Date, [$11.20 to $11.40] if called

on the second Observation Date, [$11.80 to $12.10] if called on the third Observation

Date, and [$12.40 to $12.80] if called on the final Observation Date, each to be

This graph assumes that the notes are not called on any

determined on the pricing date

Observation Date and reflects the hypothetical return on the

Payout Profile at

● If the Market Measure is flat or increases up to the Step Up Value, a return

notes at maturity. This graph has been prepared for purposes of

illustration only.

Maturity

equal to the Step Up Payment

● If the Market Measure increases above the Step Up Value, a return equal to

the percentage increase in the Market Measure

● 1-to-1 downside exposure to decreases in the Market Measure beyond a

15% decline, with up to 85% of your principal at risk

Step Up Value

135% of the Starting Value

Step Up Payment

$3.50 per unit, a 35% return over the principal amount

Threshold Value

85% of the Starting Value

Interest Payments None

Preliminary https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/70858/000152041219000841/bac-

Offering ekzey340zmu1ki2y_2751.htm

Documents

Exchange Listing No

You should read the relevant Preliminary Offering Documents before you invest.

Click on the Preliminary Offering Documents hyperlink above or call your Financial Advisor for a hard copy.

Risk Factors

Please see the Preliminary Offering Documents for a description of certain risks related to this investment, including, but not limited to, the following:

  • If your notes are not called prior to maturity, your investment may result in a loss; there is no guaranteed return of principal.
  • Payments on the notes are subject to the credit risk of BofA Finance and the credit risk of BAC, and actual or perceived changes in the creditworthiness of BofA Finance or BAC are expected to affect the value of the notes. If BofA Finance and BAC become insolvent or are unable to pay their respective obligations, you may lose your entire investment.
  • The initial estimated value of the notes on the pricing date will be less than their public offering price.
  • If you attempt to sell the notes prior to maturity, their market value may be lower than both the public offering price and the initial estimated value of the notes on the pricing date.
  • If called, your return on the notes is limited to the applicable Call Premium.
  • You will have no rights of a holder of the securities represented by the Market Measure, and you will not be entitled to receive securities or dividends or other distributions by the issuers of those securities.

Final terms will be set on the pricing date within the given range for the specified Market-Linked Investment. Please see the Preliminary Offering Documents for complete product disclosure, including related risks and tax disclosure.

Disclaimer

Bank of America Corporation published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 07:32:03 UTC
