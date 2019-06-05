Bank of America : FWP

Filed Pursuant to Rule 433

AUTOCALLABLE MARKET-LINKED STEP UP NOTES

Autocallable Market-Linked Step Up Notes Linked to the Russell 2000® Index Issuer BofA Finance LLC ("BofA Finance") Guarantor Bank of America Corporation ("BAC") Principal Amount $10.00 per unit Term Approximately five years, if not called Market Measure The Russell 2000® Index (Bloomberg symbol: "RTY") Automatic Call The notes will be called automatically on any Observation Date if the closing level of the Market Measure is equal to or greater than the Call Level Call Level 100% of the Starting Value Observation Dates Approximately one year, two years, three years and four years from the pricing date Call Amount [$10.60 to $10.70] if called on the first Observation Date, [$11.20 to $11.40] if called on the second Observation Date, [$11.80 to $12.10] if called on the third Observation Date, and [$12.40 to $12.80] if called on the final Observation Date, each to be This graph assumes that the notes are not called on any determined on the pricing date Observation Date and reflects the hypothetical return on the Payout Profile at ● If the Market Measure is flat or increases up to the Step Up Value, a return notes at maturity. This graph has been prepared for purposes of illustration only. Maturity equal to the Step Up Payment ● If the Market Measure increases above the Step Up Value, a return equal to the percentage increase in the Market Measure ● 1-to-1 downside exposure to decreases in the Market Measure beyond a 15% decline, with up to 85% of your principal at risk Step Up Value 135% of the Starting Value Step Up Payment $3.50 per unit, a 35% return over the principal amount Threshold Value 85% of the Starting Value

Interest Payments None

Exchange Listing No

Risk Factors

If your notes are not called prior to maturity, your investment may result in a loss; there is no guaranteed return of principal.

Payments on the notes are subject to the credit risk of BofA Finance and the credit risk of BAC, and actual or perceived changes in the creditworthiness of BofA Finance or BAC are expected to affect the value of the notes. If BofA Finance and BAC become insolvent or are unable to pay their respective obligations, you may lose your entire investment.

The initial estimated value of the notes on the pricing date will be less than their public offering price.

If you attempt to sell the notes prior to maturity, their market value may be lower than both the public offering price and the initial estimated value of the notes on the pricing date.

If called, your return on the notes is limited to the applicable Call Premium.

You will have no rights of a holder of the securities represented by the Market Measure, and you will not be entitled to receive securities or dividends or other distributions by the issuers of those securities.

Final terms will be set on the pricing date within the given range for the specified Market-Linked Investment. Please see the Preliminary Offering Documents for complete product disclosure, including related risks and tax disclosure.