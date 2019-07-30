Bank of America : FWP

Notes Linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average®

Issuer BofA Finance LLC ("BofA Finance") Guarantor Bank of America Corporation ("BAC") Principal $10.00 per unit Amount Term Approximately five years Market The Dow Jones Industrial Average® (Bloomberg symbol: "INDU") Measure Payout 2-to-1 upside exposure to increases in the Market Measure, subject to the Capped Value Profile at 1-to-1 downside exposure to decreases in the Market Measure, with 100% of your principal at Maturity risk Capped [$17.80 to $19.80] per unit, a [78% to 98%] return over the principal amount, to be determined on the Value pricing date. Interest None Payments

Preliminary https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/70858/000152041219001003/bofa072619form424b2.htmOffering

Documents

Exchange No

Listing

You should read the relevant Preliminary Offering Documents before you invest. Click on the Preliminary Offering Documents hyperlink above or call your Financial Advisor for a hard copy.

Risk factors

Please see the Preliminary Offering Documents for a description of certain risks related to this investment, including, but not limited to, the following:

Depending on the performance of the Market Measure as measured shortly before the maturity date, your investment may result in a loss; there is no guaranteed return of principal.

Payments on the notes are subject to the credit risk of BofA Finance and the credit risk of BAC, and actual or perceived changes in the creditworthiness of BofA Finance or BAC are expected to affect the value of the notes. If BofA Finance and BAC become insolvent or are unable to pay their respective obligations, you may lose your entire investment.

Your investment return is limited to the return represented by the Capped Value and may be less than a comparable investment directly in the stocks included in the Market Measure.

The initial estimated value of the notes on the pricing date will be less than their public offering price.

If you attempt to sell the notes prior to maturity, their market value may be lower than both the public offering price and the initial estimated value of the notes on the pricing date.

You will have no rights of a holder of the securities represented by the Market Measure, and you will not be entitled to receive securities or dividends or other distributions by the issuers of those securities.

Final terms will be set on the pricing date within the given range for the specified Market-Linked Investment. Please see the Preliminary Offering Documents for complete product disclosure, including related risks and tax disclosure.