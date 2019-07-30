Log in
Bank of America : FWP

07/30/2019 | 04:10am EDT

Filed Pursuant to Rule 433

Registration No. 333-213265-01

NOTES

Notes Linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average®

Issuer

BofA Finance LLC ("BofA Finance")

Guarantor

Bank of America Corporation ("BAC")

Principal

$10.00 per unit

Amount

Term

Approximately five years

Market

The Dow Jones Industrial Average® (Bloomberg symbol: "INDU")

Measure

Payout

2-to-1 upside exposure to increases in the Market Measure, subject to the Capped Value

Profile at

1-to-1 downside exposure to decreases in the Market Measure, with 100% of your principal at

Maturity

risk

Capped

[$17.80 to $19.80] per unit, a [78% to 98%] return over the principal amount, to be determined on the

Value

pricing date.

Interest

None

Payments

Preliminary https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/70858/000152041219001003/bofa072619form424b2.htmOffering

Documents

Exchange No

Listing

You should read the relevant Preliminary Offering Documents before you invest. Click on the Preliminary Offering Documents hyperlink above or call your Financial Advisor for a hard copy.

Risk factors

Please see the Preliminary Offering Documents for a description of certain risks related to this investment, including, but not limited to, the following:

Depending on the performance of the Market Measure as measured shortly before the maturity date, your investment may result in a loss; there is no guaranteed return of principal.

Payments on the notes are subject to the credit risk of BofA Finance and the credit risk of BAC, and actual or perceived changes in the creditworthiness of BofA Finance or BAC are expected to affect the value of the notes. If BofA Finance and BAC become insolvent or are unable to pay their respective obligations, you may lose your entire investment.

Your investment return is limited to the return represented by the Capped Value and may be less than a comparable investment directly in the stocks included in the Market Measure.

The initial estimated value of the notes on the pricing date will be less than their public offering price.

If you attempt to sell the notes prior to maturity, their market value may be lower than both the public offering price and the initial estimated value of the notes on the pricing date.

You will have no rights of a holder of the securities represented by the Market Measure, and you will not be entitled to receive securities or dividends or other distributions by the issuers of those securities.

Final terms will be set on the pricing date within the given range for the specified Market-Linked Investment. Please see the Preliminary Offering Documents for complete product disclosure, including related risks and tax disclosure.

The graph above and the table below reflect the hypothetical return on the notes, based on the terms contained in the table to the left (using the mid-point for any range(s)). The graph and table have been prepared for purposes of illustration only and do not take into account any tax consequences from investing in the notes.

Hypothetical

Percentage

Hypothetical

Hypothetical Total

Change from the

Redemption

Rate of Return on

Starting Value to

Amount per Unit

the Notes

the Ending Value

-100.00%

$0.00

-100.00%

-50.00%

$5.00

-50.00%

-20.00%

$8.00

-20.00%

-10.00%

$9.00

-10.00%

-6.00%

$9.40

-6.00%

-3.00%

$9.70

-3.00%

0.00%(1)

$10.00

0.00%

2.00%

$10.40

4.00%

5.00%

$11.00

10.00%

10.00%

$12.00

20.00%

20.00%

$14.00

40.00%

30.00%

$16.00

60.00%

40.00%

$18.00

80.00%

50.00%

$18.80(2)

88.00%

60.00%

$18.80

88.00%

  1. This hypothetical percentage change corresponds to the Starting Value.
  2. The Redemption Amount per unit cannot exceed the hypothetical Capped Value.

BofA Finance LLC (BofA Finance) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) have filed a registration statement (which includes a prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the notes that are described in this Guidebook. Before you invest, you should carefully read the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents that BofA Finance and BAC have filed with the SEC for more complete information about BofA Finance, BAC and any offering described in this Guidebook. You may obtain these documents without cost by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. BofA Finance's Central Index Key, or ClK, on the SEC website is 1682472 and BAC's CIK on the SEC website is 70858. Alternatively, Merrill Lynch will arrange to send you the prospectus and other documents relating to any offering described in this document if you so request by calling toll-free1-800-294- 1322. BofA Finance and BAC face risks that are specific to their respective businesses, and we encourage you to carefully consider these risks before making an investment in their respective securities.

Disclaimer

Bank of America Corporation published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 08:09:06 UTC
